Resident Opens Fire on Intruder at Air Force One Facility

A resident at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One planes are kept, fired on an intruder on the base on Monday. This intruder gained access to the base on Monday morning. He was spotted at a housing area inside the base. Joint Base Andrews houses Air Force One jets and other presidential aircraft. A base resident inside this building fired a single shot. Security then arrived to arrest the man, who remains unidentified.

“A man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area. A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Besides Air Force One Planes, Hangars At Joint Base Andrews House ‘Doomsday’ Plane

In addition to Air Force One planes, hangars at the base house the massive “doomsday” plane that could serve as a mobile command center for the president in the event of a major emergency, The Associated Press reports.

Officials have not stated the man’s motive for entering the facility, though their investigation is ongoing, Fox News reports.

United States presidents have used Joint Base Andrews as the home of Air Force One for decades. President Biden and others frequently fly from the White House to the Maryland base on Marine One before taking longer trips on the presidential jet. Biden has often used the base to fly to his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Joint Base Andrews Has Been Breached Before

But this is not the first time the base has been breached. The Hill reports that it previously happened back in February 2021. A man happened to pass a military checkpoint and got through fenced secure areas. The man got into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft that flies government officials.

The Air Force Times indicated that an inspector general’s investigation uncovered three main security failings. First was “human error” by a gate security guard, who allowed the man to drive onto the base even though he had no credentials that authorized his access. Secondly, the man walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping through a fence that was designed to restrict entry. Finally, he walked onto and off a parked airplane without being challenged.

What goes into the making of an Air Force One plane? Military.com indicates that the VC-25A planes used as Air Force One are the most well-equipped and well-defended aircraft flying. Today’s Air Force One planes have 4,000 square feet of space for up to 76 passengers and a crew of 26. They each boast two galleys, with stocked fridges; a medical department; a supply of blood; and a well-stocked pharmacy.