Retired Navy Seal Warns of ‘Woke Culture’ Creating ‘Sense of Victimhood’ in America

Speaking out against Americans going “woke,” retired Navy SEAL stated that woke culture is creating a sense of victimhood in the U.S.

During an interview with Fox News, Mike Sarraille, the former Navy SEAL, stated that the sense of victimhood from Americans is coming in and rising to the top. “This woke culture trying to sort of inflict their views on other people who can’t have a dissenting opinion. And it’s killing the dialogue.”

Sarraille left the Navy SEALs in 2018 and has recently released his latest book The Everyday Warrior, which points out victim mentality and how to build “positive habits.”

“Being a warrior is about a mindset, not carrying a gun,” Sarraille explained. He then stated that he’s not blaming the younger generations for adopting a “victim mentality” since it has been taught to them. “The problem is us. It’s my generation. We’re not creating a generation of warriors. Instead, we’re creating victims who think they’re entitled to certain things and that nothing is their fault.”

Meanwhile, the former Navy SEAL challenges those who are “in a cycle of victimhood” to look in the mirror and ask themselves how happy they truly are. He also wants them to have the courage to make the change. “Take it one day at a time, one step at a time, and incrementally expose yourself to change you,” he said. Incrementally expose yourself to discomfort things that make you uneasy.”

Sarraille then said that after a year, those getting out of the cycle will look and seesaw many steps they’ve taken as well as many “victories” they have incurred. “Your life will be in a better position. But nobody can help you but you.”

Former Navy SEAL Shares More Details About His Column ‘The Everyday Warrior’

During a recent interview with Men’s Journal, former Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille opened up about his column The Everyday Warrior and what he hopes others will get out of it.

“Everyday Warrior is basically a human’s guide to a life of impact with continual growth and learning for along as possible,” Sarraille explained. “One day at a time. That’s how you live a fulfilling and happy life.”

Sarraille also stated that the column will focus on the “pillars” of the Whole Man Concept. “For that I’ve assembled a cast of leaders, renowned human performance doctors, special operations soldiers, behavioral scientists, and other great people with an amazing outlook on life.”

Although the experts in the column will write about each of the different pillars, Sarraille says he understands that no one is perfect. “Make no mistake, we aren’t saying we have this thing called life figured out, no one does, but we will learn together. At the end of the day, this is simply for guys who want to become better men and start living life on the offensive.”