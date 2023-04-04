Richard Branson’s Virginia Rocket Orbit Firm Files for Bankruptcy

Richard Branson’s rocket company Virgin Orbit has reportedly filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after it raised to secure more funding for its projects.

According to BBC, Branson’s satellite company decided to halt operations weeks leading up to the bankruptcy as it hoped to find a new buyer. However, it announced last week that it would be cutting 85% of its 750 employees.

Virgin Orbit’s Dan Hart told the media outlet that the company has “taken great efforts” to address its financial struggles and secure more funding. However, Hart said that he and his team “ultimately must do what is best for the business.”

Hart went on to share that Virgin Orbit will now concentrate on finding a buyer for the business. This is to provide “clarity” on the future of the company to its customers, vendors, and employees.

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 and is considered a spin-off of Richard Branson’s space tourism brand, Virgin Galactic. The company is mostly owned by Virgin Group. It had originally listed its shares on the New York Nasdaq in 2021. The index shows that the company had debts of $153.5 million as of September 2022.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Filed to Complete Its First-Ever Satellite Launch Earlier This Year

it was further reported that the decision to file bankruptcy came after Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete its first-ever satellite launch from the UK earlier this year.

The mission launched from Spaceport Cornwall had been considered a “milestone” for UK space exploration. However, after the mission failed, the company struggled to find more funding.

While speaking about the bankruptcy, Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit revealed that Virgin Investment, also part of Virgin Group is going to provide $31.6 million in new funding. This is in order to help it through the process of looking for a buyer.

BBC also reports that the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This protection allows Virgin Orbit to keep operating and addressing its financials while providing protection against creditors for which it may owe money to.

The head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Quinn, stated the news about Virgin Orbit was “very sad” to her. She did note the site would “remain forced” on furthering the international space industry. Quinn then explained that Spaceport Cornwall is considered the only licensed spaceport in the UK. It also has multiple users and is working with other launch operators. This includes the U.S. brand, Sierra Space.

Meanwhile, Hart told BBC he is confident that Virgin Orbit will have a “wide appeal” to a new buyer. This is because he says his team has created “cutting-edge technology.”

The UK Space Agency also said that it has worked with Virgin Orbit for “many” years. While it says there were issues with the company, it also said the issues were mainly “commercial” matters.