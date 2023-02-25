Rockstar Energy Drink Founder Wants $50 Million For Stunning Utah Mansion

Billionaire Rockstar Energy drink founder Russ Weiner just listed his stunning Utah ski mansion for a cool $50 million. The listing comes less than one year after Weiner purchased the property $39.4 million.

If Weiner, 53, makes the sale at his current price, he would make a quick $10 million, minus capital gains taxes. Not bad, right? But considering the drink mogul sold his company to Pepsi in 2020 for $4 billion, the real estate ‘flip’ is really just a drop in the bucket.

So what’s going on here? Weiner would only say that “plans change,” but also noted that the 17,500 square-foot house was “never slept in.”

The luxurious six-bedroom, 11-bathroom ski house is apparently is perfect working order — “better than new” according to the listing. Real estate company Engel & Voelkers describes the property as “ski-in-ski-out” which means occupants can seamlessly access the neighboring Monitor Bowl on Park City mountain.

Currently the most expensive personal property in Utah, the home has six bedrooms, each with its own outdoor terrace and firepit. During the winter months, a heated driveway and walkways help melt the intrusive snow. A variety of amenities including a massage room with walls of Himalayan salt, a 60-foot indoor/outdoor pool, a spa with gym, cold plunge pool, hot tub, Turkish bath, and an infrared sauna provide endless wellness options for guests. And don’t forget the sports facilities — an indoor sports court for volleyball, basketball, pickle ball as well as a climbing wall, golf simulator and a bowling alley are all included.

Weiner founded Rockstar in 2001 after losing a bid for the California state senate

One of the most unique features of the home is a tower that protrudes above the tree canopy in order to offer views of views of Monitor Bowl and the ski resort. Eleven bathrooms, multiple living rooms with media projectors, and a state-of-the-art kitchen also punctuate this premiere Utah experience.

The house also made architectural waves in the industry for using premium building materials, including Italian steel windows, Croatian limestone, shou sugi ban charred cypress, and a fully copper roof. The library sports walls paneled with goatskin parchment, and all windows now feature solar shades and ungraded treatments.

For the tech-obsessed, the home features a Darwin Home Wellness Intelligence Network. That network regulates circadian rhythm lighting, monitors and calibrates indoor air quality, filters pollutants and removes pathogens from the air, including viruses.

Plus, you get five acres of the most prime Park City real estate the city has to offer. So what do you say? Ready to scrape together $50 million and live like a Rockstar billionaire?