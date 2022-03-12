Russia Cracking Down on Social Media by Blocking Instagram Throughout the Country

Internet users in Russia will no longer be allowed to use Instagram, as the country is blocking the popular social media app. According to Russian officials, who announced the block on March 11, the app is being used to threaten violence against soldiers. This is just the latest move the government has made to block social media in the country. On the other hand, many social media platforms have changed their posting rules amid the conflict.

What We Know

Russia is blocking Instagram and other social media platforms.

Most social media platforms have already blocked Russian state-owned media.

Many platforms have also updated their posting rules in the country.

Russia Is Blocking Instagram Due To ‘Violent’ Posts

This is Moscow’s most recent attempt to block access to social media platforms. Officials say that Instagram is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”

When revealing that the country would be blocking Instagram, they cited a tweet shared by Meta spokesman Andy Stone. Stone had shared a statement online, saying that Meta had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.'”

Stone shared the quote online after a report had been shared that Meta was making a change to its hate speech rules. This change would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers. This, of course, is only in the context of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also said that the change is only for those in Ukraine. The social media company has not changed its rule against hate speech targeting Russian people.

Facebook, Instagram, and Others Change Rules In Russia

Meta has defended this change to its posting rules.

Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, shared: “I want to be crystal clear: Our policies are focused on protecting people’s rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country,” he said.

Many other tech giants have taken steps to block Russia from their sites and services, says ABC News. Apple has blocked all sales in the country. Russians can also no longer use Apple Pay.

Google is also taking action against Russia. People in the country won’t be allowed to use Google Cloud. They also won’t be allowed to use Google money services. Plus, YouTube channels won’t get any money from views that come from Russia. Amazon has blocked Prime Video in the country. The retail giant has also stopped all shipments to Russia.

This is just what a few companies are doing. In total, more than 300 companies have withdrawn from Russia in some way.

On top of that, Russian state-owned media is being banned from social media. Russian apps like Sputnik and RT have been taken off of app stores.