Russia Demands Alaska Back as Reparations Over U.S. Sanctions

Amidst the ongoing devastating Russian invasion into Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin and other officials have attempted to get Ukraine to agree to certain terms and conditions for a ceasefire. Nothing has been agreed to at this time.

Somehow, however, Alaska has joined the conversation.

At a Glance

Russia wants control over Alaska, the Antarctic, and Fort Ross, California. These are all areas that once belonged to Russia hundreds of years ago.

Russia is also asking Western regions to pay “reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanction and the war itself.”

Russia also has a full set of demands aimed at Ukraine in order to end the war.

Parliament Member Oleg Matveychev, who often speaks for Russian government officials, made a somewhat strange demand on Russian state TV, according to Daily Mail. He said that he wants the U.S. to return Alaska and also to pay Russia for reparations. The reparations in question are sanctions from the invasion into Ukraine.

“We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,” Matveychev said. It is a bit of a confusing statement, given the fact that Russia was 100% responsible for starting the war.

More on Russian Demands from U.S.

He went on to also say that Russia wants “the return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on.”

The land he is referring to is all of Alaska as well as Fort Ross, California. The Sonoma Country portion of California once belonged to Russia. It left Russian rulership all the way back in 1841. Alaska was purchased back in 1867. It notably ended all Russian efforts to expand trade and settlements in the Pacific coast region of North America.

Oh, the demands also include the Antarctic. The overarching theme here is that Russia wants all land that once belonged to them hundreds of years ago, despite legitimate agreements.

Matveychev also said he wants all medals taken from Russian athletes at the Olympics back.

These demands make sense in a way, due to the Russian economy going through the ringer by Western sanctions. Countless countries are limiting exports to the country and cutting sales of Russian products in order to damage the economy. The goal is to thrust them into a debt default, which would actually damage the economy for years.

Russian Demands from Ukraine

So, what exactly is Russia demanding from Ukraine?

Towns and cities are in ruins, civilians and soldiers killed, all as this war rages on. Now, officials from both sides are trying to reach some kind of resolution to make this Russian invasion end.

According to CNBC, it’s a bit unclear what Russia even wants to begin with. For the most part, it seems like this is Putin’s plan to get influence over former Soviet territories and to stop them from siding with the West.

Russia has made some demands clear. The country wants Ukraine to never join NATO, including signing a neutrality agreement and adjusting its constitution. Russia has also asked Ukraine to recognize what they believe are “pro-Russian republics” in Ukraine.