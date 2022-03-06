Russia Is Losing Upper Hand Over NASA, According to Experts

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already served to isolate the massive country from its partners across the globe, with companies such as Exxon Mobile, BP, Shell, Apple, and numerous others severing their ties. Now, though, Putin’s refusal to halt Russian forces has affected the country’s position in the space industry, officially seeing Russia lose its upper hand over NASA.

Russia Abandons International Customers, Including NASA

Putin launched his “military operation” on Ukraine late last week and since then, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, has completely abandoned the nation’s international partners. According to the New York Post, Rogozin refused to launch a UK-satellite company’s payloads. Additionally, the space agency halted its supply of Russian-built rocket engines to U.S. customers, while simultaneously threatening to cut ties with its International Space Station partners, the most prominent, obviously, being NASA.

Fortunately for NASA, the American space agency has forged a working relationship with Elon Musk‘s SpaceX, securing passage for the space agency’s cosmonauts on various flights. In fact, NASA has been negotiating passage for one such cosmonaut aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon when Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine.

Departure From the ISS Could Put Galactic Operations in Jeopardy

One of the biggest concerns for international space agencies amid the European conflict surrounds the iconic International Space Station. In orbit since 1998, ISS operations began under the partnership of NASA and Russia. For years, Russia ferried American astronauts to and from the ISS and managed the spacecraft amid debris avoidance maneuvers.

That said, should Russia sever ties with its international partners, the ISS and its occupants will suffer almost immediate consequences.

As per the outlet, Russia has already halted in-orbit science activities with international astronauts. Additionally, amid the conflict, Rogozin has threatened to pull out of the ISS entirely. If this happens, it could lead to the dismemberment of the ISS.

Of the unique situation, Roger Handberg, a space policy expert from the University of Central Florida, said, “Many things are intertwined. So are we no longer allowed to use the Russian modules on this space station? Or vice versa, we don’t allow them to use our modules.”

Overall, he highlighted the confusing nature of the situation and the trouble it causes onboard the ISS. Handberg concluded, “In the confined circumstances they’re in, that gets pretty bizarre.”

At the moment, the ISS will remain intact and operational at least until 2024. However, alongside the U.S., Japan and Europe are working to extend its lifespan until 2030. Though with Russia’s disengagement from the project, the space craft’s lifespan could be much shorter.