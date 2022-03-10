Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space

As the conflict with Russia continues to escalate overseas, folks all around the world grow more and more concerned with what the continued fallout might be. Well, now, we know of another scary situation and it involves an American in space. Indeed, Russia threatened to abandon American astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space this week. Russia is making threats about potentially leaving Vande Hei in space aboard the International Space Station. This is reportedly in response to the United States’ crippling sanctions against Russia. Vande Hei is supposed to return in just three weeks on a Russian ship.

At A Glance

Cady Coleman said, “Space is hard and space is dangerous. And in my experience … with our Russian partners it means sitting down, having a meal together.”

A legendary former American astronaut Scott Kelly has jumped into the conversation. He said, “When you’re in space and you’re flying around the Earth at 17,500 miles an hour and in a very hazardous environment, cooperation is the most important thing.” This reported threat potentially jeopardizes that corporation that Kelly is talking about. Space is a scary place that makes this kind of dispute all the more troubling.

Another former astronaut on board of the ISS, Cady Coleman, added, “Space is hard and space is dangerous. And in my experience … with our Russian partners it means sitting down, having a meal together.” They worked with one another. She continued, “It means talking about what’s hard for you, what’s hard for them and how together we can get this accomplished. [We] look each other in the eye and realize that we’re all about the same thing.”

History of The ISS

You have the same goal aboard the ISS. For folks not as familiar with the setup, the ISS is divided into two parts: The Russia Orbital Segment and the United States Orbital Segment. This has been the case since 1988. Coleman continued, “I was up there with the three Russian cosmonauts.” She added, “[We] share a goal of exploring space … and that goal doesn’t change whether we’re on the Earth or living up on the space station.”

The astronauts aboard had the same mission in mind and aimed to work with one another. The goal is to explore space, safely, as a unit.

Kelly also said, “I’ve known [people at the Russian Space Agency], many of them for well over two decades, I trust them. I’ve literally trusted them with my life before.” However, he notes that this is a really scary situation and that folks should both “prepare for the worst” and also “hope for the best” when it comes to the next few weeks with Vande Hei in space.

Only time will tell how it all unfolds between the two countries currently at odds over the United States’ sanctions against Russia over their invasion of Ukraine. Russia has responded by threatening to leave the American astronaut in space over the reported harsh sanctions.