Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Finally Identified Through DNA Testing

On Thursday, a Georgia sailor who lost his life in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest after an 82-year wait. On December 7th, 1941, Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald was among the 429 sailors who perished on board USS Oklahoma, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

2,403 U.S. personnel lost their lives and 19 Navy ships were either destroyed or damaged as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency launched the USS Oklahoma Project to provide closure for families of those lost in the tragedy. The majority of sailors were laid to rest as unidentified and, with assistance from genealogists, have since uncovered relatives and brought them together.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Pearl Harbor project started in 2003

Lt. Commander Morr was the Chief of POW/MIA operations. “Our contracted genealogists go out and identify as many of the family members as they can. They create a family tree for us, and then we start reaching out to contact whoever we can,” Morr explained. “The remains of the soldiers who were buried were disinterred and testing was done on those remains. And then on our side, we were in charge of not only tracking down family members of the sailors but then obtaining DNA samples that would be given to the lab at DPAA. They were in charge of matching the family DNA samples with the DNA samples from the remains of the sailors.”

In 2003, the journey began when a single casket of unrecognized USS Oklahoma remains was exhumed. Upon examination, it turned out to contain partial remains of nearly one hundred people. In collaboration, the project accounted for all personnel lost during Pearl Harbor. It was able to precisely identify every single one of them – except for 334. To honor those remaining families, a ceremony took place in Hawaii on December 7th, 2021.

The sailor was identified 27,884 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor

On April 11, 2018 – 27,884 days after the Pearl Harbor attack – Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald was finally identified. This news provoked a variety of emotions amongst families who had waited for more than eighty years for closure.

“Some of the families actually react in a way that they didn’t even really know that they had a family member who died in Pearl Harbor,” Morr recalled. “Some families are very well aware and have followed the cases closely and are really seeking that closure. So we see both sides of it.”

Working with the Navy, all families create a memorial service to honor their loved ones. Some select local cemeteries for internment while others opt for Arlington National Cemetery as a final resting place. That is where John Donald will be laid to rest in an honorable veteran fashion.

“It’s a mission that does not stop. And we are overjoyed every time there is an identification just like we are for this family. And at the end of the process, we hope that the family gets the closure they were looking for. That it was handled in an honorable way,” Morr explained.