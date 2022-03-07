Schools Across the U.S. Are Starting to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates for Students

Following the CDC releasing new guidelines and recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been reported that states across the U.S. are allowing schools to lift mask and vaccine mandates for students. As previously reported, the CDC recently announced that only 10% of Americans should consider wearing masks indoors. This is due to the 10% of Americans living in an area of “high” COVID-19 risk. The latest recommendations from the CDC also value hospitalization rate and capacity. Instead of just only daily cases from each state. Last week, the country saw an average of 57,020 cases per day. Which was a 25% drop in cases over the past week. And a 90% drop since the Omicron surge peaking in mid-January.

The New York Times reports that on Monday (March 7th) New York City schools are lifting mask and vaccine mandates for students. The New York City schools lift on mask and vaccine mandates come just after Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York State, and Connecticut ended their mask requirements.

Meanwhile, by mid-March, California, Oregon, Washington State, and New Jersey will be allowing schools to list their mask and vaccine mandates as well. The New York Times goes on to report that nearly 60% of major school districts are no longer requiring masks for students.

Despite the lift on masks and vaccine mandates in schools, experts still point out that the risk of COVID poses to children is real. However, it’s about the same as the risk of the flu.

Although there has been ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Fauci still warns that Americans should still remain concerned about the global health crisis.

As previously reported, the Chief Medical Advisor made this observation during an interview with Samantha Manning at Cox Media Group last week. “I don’t think people should get the impression that we’re saying that this is all over. We are going to be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for quite a while. We want to prevent the necessity of shutting anything down.”