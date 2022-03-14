Secretary of State Blinken Authorizes $200M in Defense Aid for Ukraine at Biden’s Request

When President Joe Biden asked, he got Secretary of State Antony Blinken to authorize $200 million in defense aid spending for Ukraine.

The secretary of state said the money goes to help the embattled country “meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing.”

The Hill reported on the monetary action.

Latest Defensive Aid to Ukraine Adds To $1.2 Billion Overall

The Secretary of State called the move “unprecedented” on Twitter. He noted that the additional money to the country added up to $1.2 billion since January 2021.

Earlier in the day, Biden directed Blinken to send the money, saying it would go toward military training and general assistance.

I have authorized a drawdown of up to $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 12, 2022

Biden’s money came two days after Congress approved a massive money package that included $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“We’re giving the Ukrainians billions for food, medicine, shelter, and support for the over two million refugees who have had to leave Ukraine,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Al-Jazeera.

Schumer added the package would fund “weapons transfers” of additional Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine Now In Third Week

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States’s support of the country, saying America was “committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs.”

Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country is now in its third week. Russia has seen worldwide condemnation and sanctions come its way over its illegal actions.

Blinken said America will “continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to back the people of Ukraine in their fight for their country through security and economic aid.”

The United States Not The Only One To Help Ukraine

Of course, America’s not the only country helping out. Do you want to hear who else is as part of the team effort?

Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom are part of the support effort. Al-Jazeera reported on the measures of several countries.

Countries that formed the European Union sent $502 million in weapons and fighter jets in late February. Canada also sent $394 million to help Ukraine.

The United Kingdom sent light anti-armor defensive weapon systems to the struggling country. The country said it would send lethal defensive weapons as well.

France decided to send military equipment and fuel to the war effort. It responded to earlier requests from the Ukraine government for defensive anti-aircraft and digital weapons.

Germany also added to the efforts with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles.