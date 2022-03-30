Security Footage Captures Terrifying Moment EF-3 Tornado Rips Through Jacksboro, Texas Elementary School: VIDEO

Texas suffered some pretty intense damage during an EF-3 tornado last week. Drone footage has captured a lot of the tornado damage to various buildings and regions in Jacksboro, Texas. However, even more terrifying, security footage caught the moment an EF-3 tornado ripped through the Texas elementary school. You can check that out here.

At a Glance:

Multiple tornadoes ripped through Texas last week.

An EF-3 tornado decimated a Jacksboro, TX elementary school gym.

School students resumed classes on Tuesday in local churches and the nearby middle school.

Footage Reveals Full Extent of Tornado Damage

According to Fox 4, the elementary school students returned to class on Tuesday, a week after multiple tornadoes ripped through the area.

The outlet reports the Jack County High School remains damaged but was concluded sound enough for students to return. However, the above clip, and the drone footage shared by Fox 59, which you can view below, show the elementary school gym completely decimated.

School Looks Different for Students in Jack County, Texas

For now, the elementary school students have been split up across the area. Classes resumed at both the middle school campus and at area churches.

The school’s principal, Michael Qualls, was seen running down the elementary school hallway in the above security footage. Qualls managed to exit the hallway as the power went out and the walls started collapsing in.

In speaking to resuming the students’ lessons, he said, “School is not a building. School is what happens in it.”

He added, “My number one priority is to get them back to what normalcy we can provide them.”

Unfortunately, at least temporarily, school is going to look pretty abnormal for Jack County elementary school students. Fox 4 reports many teachers are sharing classrooms and that students will need to take lunch in shifts until they can find other solutions, or are able to return to their regular school.

That said, the outlet did share that some grades may be able to return to the building as early as next week.

Despite the mass destruction left in the tornado’s wake, with 60-80 homes damaged in addition to the school, those occupying the building suffered only minor injuries.

Resulting Damage:

Yahoo! News provided a little insight as to the devastation caused by the Texas tornadoes last week.

Not only did the tornado rip off the gymnasium’s roof and collapse walls, but the outlet also reports multiple cars became overturned. Jacksboro’s high school saw part of its roof torn off while the football field goal posts were bent. The high school’s gym was also destroyed.

Altogether, nine people suffered injuries. And while there were no reported deaths, one woman died farther away the same day when a tornado struck near the Oklahoma border.

The tornado that specifically decimated the Jacksboro, Texas school buildings touched down, sustaining winds of 150 miles per hour. Nine-year-old Khloee Wells shared her experience of the tornado ravaging the elementary school.

“I was by a door, and I felt wind coming.”

Her mother, Britney Wells, admitted she’s nervous for her daughter to return to school.