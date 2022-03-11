Senate Passes $1.5 Trillion Federal Spending Bill That Includes Billions in Support for Ukraine

Here at home, Americans are enduring an economic crisis, as inflation sends prices for essentials like gas and food sky-high. However, amid Russia‘s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill, with billions intended to aid in the ongoing European crisis.

At a Glance:

Major federal spending bill marks the first of President Biden‘s administration.

Senate has $13.6 billion of spending bill earmarked for aid in Ukraine.

Large sum of spending bill directed toward American defense systems, intended to bolster current military spending.

Senate Passes ‘Strongest Funding Package In a Long Time’

In a swift decision, the U.S. Senate passed its largest spending bill since President Joe Biden took office, with matters across the aisle addressed within the proposal. According to the New York Times, the spending bill accounts for $1.5 trillion in total. The massive budget aims to address various crises and economic concerns, as well as social priorities.

The funding measure, more than 2,700 pages in length, saw two concerns at the forefront of the spending bill. As Russia’s invasion ensues, the outlet reports the U.S. Senate spending bill covers $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, with the bill funding the government through the early fall.

Further, despite the large array of concerns under the senate spending bill, the proposal was rapidly passed. Representatives reached an agreement less than two days after it became finalized. The outlet reports the massive bill saw bipartisan support. With a 68 to 31 vote, the move demonstrated an act of urgency in supporting Ukraine as well as avoiding a detrimental government shutdown.

Upon a conclusion, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York stated the bill is “the strongest, boldest and most significant government funding package we’ve seen in a very long time.”

Utilizing the Major Spending Bill at Home

A good portion of the government spending bill aims to bolster Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. However, the funding will also cover many major public concerns at home. Most dynamically, the bill approved increased spending and support for domestic and national security programs.

The New York Times specifically reports greater support in military spending, growing to $782 billion this year, with the latest funding amounting to $145 billion. The total aims to cover the costs of new aircraft, ships, and other vehicles. The outlet reported the addition of 13 new Navy vessels, 12 F/A-18 Super Hornets, and 85 F-35 Strike Fighters.

More democratically leaning priorities covered within the new bill relate to climate resilience and public assistance programs. Vermont’s Democratic Senator Patrick J. Leahy said, “This bill invests in future prosperity, in our health, and reduces everyday costs for millions of Americans, such as child care, a college education, and heating and cooling costs.”

In speaking with the press, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated, “The bipartisan funding bill proves once more that members of both parties can come together to deliver results for the American people.”