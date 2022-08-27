Shania Twain Teases ‘Emotional’ End to Her Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is having a big year, and she’s ready to send it out with a bang. She returned to Las Vegas on Friday for the final dates on her “Let’s Go!” residency. She performs again on Saturday and she will have dates into September, but nothing is currently schedule beyond that. She’s offering a peek at what fans can expect over the final run. She shared a video with People talking more about the run.

“‘Let’s Go!’ fans can expect to reminisce,” she shared. “They’re gonna hear the classics, they’re gonna sing along, maybe even get a little emotional, you know? There’s some emotional, touching moments, as well. I’m paying close attention to the fans comments on which ones the want to hear. There’s a lot of quiet moments that everybody would always go quiet, and then big, kick-ass moments.”

There will be plenty of wardrobe changes, and she’ll mix up her performance of the namesake hit. The song is from her smash hit Come on Over album.

“I want them to feel like I want to feel when I leave a great show,” she said. “I want them to feel satisfied.”

After tonight’s performance, there are just a few more remaining. She’s at it on August 31, then she returns for dates on September 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10. The residency began in 2019, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shania Twain Honored By ACM

This week Shania Twain was presented the ACM Poets Award at the ACM Honors. She co-wrote most of her entire catalog with her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange and it’s an iconic catalog that is still celebrated today. Several artists paid tribute to Shania Twain at the ceremony. One was Kelsea Ballerini, who donned Twain’s legendary gown from the 1999 GRAMMYs. She also recreated the music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” live, complete with the backup dancers from Shania Twain’s Las Vegas show.

Shania Twain’s fellow Canadian, Avril Lavigne, was also on hand for the event. Avril Lavigne popped up at a Shania Twain concert earlier this summer. She says she looked up to the country music singer when she was a kid.

Miranda Lambert was also at the ACM Honors. She took home the Triple Crown Award after winning Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Morgan Wallen was presented the Milestone Award. The award commemorates an unprecedented achievement, and Dangerous: The Double Album spent more than a year at numner one. The event took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and it was taped. There were plenty of other exciting performances throughout the evening. You can watch it on September 13 on FOX.