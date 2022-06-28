Sheetz Gas Stations Announces Price Reduction at the Pump Through July 4 Weekend

No matter where you are, the news of prices at the pump has folks looking for relief. Sheetz is planning to lower gas prices, but temporarily. Those that are in and around Pennsylvania, where many of the famed gas stations are located, will notice a bit of an offer for the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.

As all of you Outsiders know, the prices at the pump are just wild. With a national average breaking $5.00 a gallon at one point earlier this month, consumers and drivers are looking for answers. There have been some moves made to help relieve the pressure at the gas station, but Sheetz is taking an extra step to get folks around this upcoming holiday.

July 4th weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for travelers. Folks looking for a deal can check out the closest Sheetz location and load up on Unleaded 88 as well as E85 at a discount price.

Starting immediately the chain of stores is set to drop the price of Unleaded 88 to $3.99 a gallon. For E85, it’s going to be held at a firm $3.49 a gallon. These prices are only going to be around for a limited time. So, when the weekend is up, don’t expect to see the discounted prices. Of course, your car should be compatible with those fuel types. You can find out exactly what fuel your vehicle needs by taking a little look at your owner’s manual.

However, as a rule of thumb, Unleaded 88 can be put into most vehicles made since 2001. That means trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel options. However, E85 is more specific for those flex-fuel cars. Sheetz gas prices will only be down temporarily, but it should help for the weekend.

Sheetz Gas Prices Coming Down, ‘Fear’ Could be ‘Powerful Motivator’

So, Sheetz is lowering gas prices, but what’s next? There doesn’t seem to be a good long-term solution out there. Right now gas prices are sitting around $4.88 a gallon on average nationwide. With all of the ongoing tensions in and around the world, plus supply chain issues, it doesn’t seem like we will see any changes in oil prices soon.

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, says that “fear” shouldn’t be a factor in changing the market. However, it is a powerful motivator.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” he said. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

Until those oil prices come down, we’ll have to hope that places like Sheetz keep their gas prices down as a courtesy.