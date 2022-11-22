Sheetz Gas Stations Slash Fuel Prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving

We haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving yet, but one beloved American brand is bringing Pennyslvanians an early Christmas gift. Sheetz recently slashed fuel prices at select locations across PA to just $1.99 a gallon. The hefty drop in prices runs for a limited time, with access available only during the week of Thanksgiving. Some locations across Maryland will also be offering discounted prices throughout the week.

According to the Pocono Record, Sheetz dropped the price for Unleaded 88 fuel to $1.99 per gallon on Monday. The special Thanksgiving deal ends one week later on Monday, November 28th. Per the outlet, the significant drop in fuel prices is only available at 368 Sheetz locations across PA.

In addition, some Maryland residents will also have access to the special holiday prices, with six locations across the Old Line State offering Unleaded 88 fuel for just $1.99 per gallon. Other Sheetz stores across the state will also offer relatively cheaper gas prices, with some locations dropping the cost of unleaded fuel to as little as $3.08 per gallon.

The news outlet encouraged interested parties to go to Sheetz’s website or to download their mobile app to see whether a location near them is offering the special Thanksgiving prices.

Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of the popular company, spoke out about the importance of this limited-time deal. He said, “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve. We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz Slashed Prices Over the Summer After Gas Skyrocketed Past $5.00 Per Gallon in Some States

Aside from the holidays, the summer season marks a huge time of travel, and the Fourth of July weekend most prominently. As such, gas prices tend to rise, with companies nationally benefitting from the increase in travel. However, while many companies took advantage of inflation rates earlier this summer, Sheetz again came to the aid of many Pennsylvanians, temporarily cutting prices at a time when fuel, in many regions across the U.S., soared past $5.00 per gallon.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Sheetz dropped the cost of Unleaded 88 fuel to $3.99 per gallon. While still high, especially during the upcoming holiday season, the cost at the time served as a temporary relief for many Americans. In addition to dropping the price for Unleaded fuel, Sheetz also began offering E85 fuel for $3.49 per gallon.

While some Americans choose not to use Unleaded 88 fuel, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deemed the use of it safe for most vehicles made in 2001 or later. It’s also safe for use in newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.