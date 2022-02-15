Sly Stallone Celebrates All of His Daughters on Valentine’s Day

Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone appreciated the women of his life with a gorgeous shot of all three of his daughters and wife, Jennifer Flavin.

“To all my Valentine girls…” Stallone posted on Instagram, along with the picture. The Rocky star is father to three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. He also has two sons, Sage, who passed away at 36, and Seargeoh. Stallone and Flavin married in 1997.

Stallone frequently posts about his family. Recently, he posted about visiting the statue of his character, Rocky Balboa, in Philadelphia with Sophia. The two posed with the statue, flexing their muscles.

“In Philly with One of [my] wonderful daughters [Sophia Stallone], Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana! Just kidding, KeepPunching,” Stallone wrote. While he is obviously joking, a new installment in the Rocky franchise featuring his real-life daughter would certainly be interesting.

Sylvester Stallone On Finding His Niche with Rocky

While it’s hard to imagine a world where Stallone isn’t a huge star, the actor struggled in the early days of his career. He had a hard time finding roles suited to his unique onscreen presence.

“I couldn’t even get casted as an Italian,” the actor once explained. “I said, ‘If there is one movie I can definitely get into, it would be The Godfather. Because there’s a party scene, and there’s three hundred guests.”

Obviously, starring in The Godfather was not in the stars for Stallone. After so many failed auditions, he knew he had to take charge. Stallone then wrote Rocky in three and a half days. Despite offering $360,000 for the script, he had one major condition. If the studio wanted to make Rocky, Stallone had to play the lead role himself.

“I just didn’t understand how the rules of life were played at that point,” Stallone said. “But this character I understood.” Granted, this demand paid off. Rocky went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977.

Beyond the critical success, the film was a massive commercial hit. Rocky received many sequels, all of which Stallone himself returned for. The most recent films in the franchise include Creed and Creed II. These films see an ailing Balboa training the son of his former rival, Apollo Creed. Stallone initially hesitated to play a sick version of the character, but he came around. Once again, this proved a hugely successful film critically and commercially.

“I never wanted to do this movie,” Stallone said. “I thought sick Rocky is exactly what is so counter-intuitive to what the optimistic aspect of what Rocky really is designed for. If you’re afraid of something, that’s the commitment of the artist.”