Small Plane Crashes on Crowded Beach Near Famous Santa Monica Pier, Horrifying Footage Emerges

Tragedy struck on Thursday (December 22nd) when a small plane crashed on a crowded beach near the famous Santa Monica Pier.

According to TMZ, a new video shows the plane, a single-engine Cessna, on the ground upside down near the Santa Monica Pier. Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter, who was the lone passenger on the plane, died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the crash. However, the pilot survived but has yet to be identified.

#Listen: Audio of conversation between pilot and air traffic control reveals moments leading up to a small plane crash on beach in Santa Monica. For more: https://t.co/JlZkh784c4 pic.twitter.com/wWGU1zKg57 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 23, 2022

Prior to the crash the plane’s pilot reportedly made a distress call. This occurred shortly after takeoff from the Santa Monica Airport at around 3 p.m. The pilot stated that there was an issue with the engine. It was noted that the pilot risked a beach landing due to having no other options. The plane landed just feet from swimmers on the beach. Luckily, no beachgoers were injured during the incident.

It was further reported that Minter was 95 years old at the time of the crash. He served as Santa Monica’s mayor between 1963 and 1967. He then became a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating the crash.

Witnesses Came Forward to Recall Details About the Santa Monica Pier Plane Crash

Meanwhile, witnesses spoke to CBS News about the plane crash near Santa Monica Pier. Among those who were there was Tino Valdez.

“I’m absolutely blown away,” Valdez told the media outlet. “I see a plane in the middle of Santa Monica. I was with my girlfriend and we were just coming down to the sunset. It was crazy. Never seen anything like this.”

Meanwhile, Santa Monica spokeswoman, Constance Farrell spoke about Minter’s passing. “The city of Santa Monica mourns the passing of former Mayor Rex H. Minter (1927 -2022) and we send our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren, family members, and his many friends throughout Santa Monica.”

It was further reported that the flag in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff. A City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter’s service.