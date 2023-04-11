Small Texas Town Watches in Horror as Sinkhole Swallows Buildings, Homes

In the small Texas town of Daisetta, residents are getting used to living a real-life nightmare.

An enormous sinkhole that authorities considered stable for more than 15 years suddenly began growing again nearly a week ago. The sinkhole expanded by several acres in just days, leaving Daisetta residents wondering if it will swallow them and their homes.

Video footage taken over the weekend shows buildings and other structures like tank containers slowly sinking in standing water. From those dark, watery pools, deep cracks in the earth radiate outward. Some empty warehouses and heavy equipment now sit precariously atop those great (and growing) cracks.

Back in May 8, 2008, the sinkhole made national news when it grew from a 20-foot hole to a monstrous pit measuring about 900 feet across and 260 feet deep.

To the community’s credit, residents embraced the hole in the ground, transforming it into something of a park area. As USA Today reported, “alligators have inhabited the waters and some Daisetta residents fish in the sinkhole’s pond-like surface.”

And then on April 2 of this year, nearly 15 years to the day, the sinkhole began making “popping” noises.

“My neighbor came over and said he kept hearing popping sounds like a gunshot. We went to the backyard, and there were buildings falling in. It was like a movie. You can see cracks forming in the ground,” resident Tim Priessler told ABC 13 on April 3.

His wife, Jordana Priessler, added: “I was having a lot of trouble going to sleep last night because I didn’t know if we were going to get swallowed up. My family told me it happened kind of fast before.”

Oil drilling and waste disposal likely caused the sinkhole, according to one expert

Now, multiple agencies are investigating possible outcomes and ways that they could aid in slowing the hole’s growth. The EPA is also monitoring the structures that could be affected and preparing for any chemical spillage.

The sinkhole sits on what was once the DeLoach Oil and Gas Waste Well. Local paper The Vindicator reports that the company is no longer in operation, “but storage of certain products remains on the property, which has seen a warehouse and several tanks give way to the path of the sinkhole.”

As of now, local leadership has not issued any evacuation proclamations.

One possible reason for the sinkhole is the foundation on which builders originally placed the town. Randall Orndorff, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said the town sits on a salt dome — and that salt is dissolvable.

“[Oil companies] drill these vertical holes [in the salt domes] and pump the waste down there. And usually, everything is fine,” Orndorff said. “But the problem is salt is dissolvable. When you get a lot of precipitation, everything’s dissolving in the bedrock.”

Eventually, the weight of water becomes too much for the sinkhole.

“That means that you could have this void underneath your feet and never know it. As time goes by that void is getting closer and closer to the surface and then you add all of the weight of water from a heavy rain or a storm and it just can’t hold up,” Orndorff explained.

“Boom! It just collapses.”