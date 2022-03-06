Smith & Wesson Stock Takes a Hit as Gun Demand Cools

Shares of Smith & Wesson Stock took a big hit on Friday as the demand for guns continues to cool off since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have news for all of you Outsiders and gun lovers out there. Smith & Wesson has been a leader in the firearms industry since 1852, that’s nothing new. What is new, however, is that their stock is slumping — it fell more than 12 percent on Friday. That capped a weekly loss of 8 percent.

What You Need To Know

Shares of Smith & Wesson fell over 12 percent on Friday, capping a weekly loss of 8 percent

National Instant Criminal Background Check System reported a record high 39.7 million firearm background checks in 2020, and 38.9 million in 2021

Smith & Wesson recently launched its M&P chambered 10 mm pistol and its Volunteer rifle series

Since March 2020, Smith & Wesson’s manufacturing team has increased production by more than 82 percent

Smith & Wesson Sales Recap

In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, Smith & Wesson Brands did more than $177.7 million in net sales. Compared to the same period last year, that figure marks a decrease of about 31 percent or $80 million. With that said, it’s still more than $50 million higher than the third quarter in fiscal 2020.

The company also reported a quarterly profit of $30.5 million which equates to 65 cents per diluted share in 2022. That’s compared to $62.3 million or $1.12 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Mark Smith is the President and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands. He detailed the hit to the company’s stock in a recent statement.

“Although the firearms market remains elevated and healthy with new entrants, it has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns,” Smith said. “This macro demand pattern is very familiar to us and is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate.”

According to Smith, he said in a company earnings call that there were steeper declines when it comes to long guns versus handguns. Speaking of which, Smith & Wesson Brands recently launched a new CSX pistol — the M&P chambered 10 mm pistol. They also launched the Volunteer rifle series, the next generation of their popular M&P15 rifle line.

There’s no denying that Smith & Wesson stock is taking a hit to start the year. But their manufacturing team is off to a hot start. They have increased their production by over 82 percent. Not only that, but the company has also bought back $200 million in stock, paid approximately $20 million in dividends, and invested $40 million into its businesses.

“Our long-term commitment is to continue to return value to stockholders through regular fixed dividends and share repurchases, and, as a result of these accomplishments, we are well positioned to do so.”