Social Security May Run Out Earlier Than Previous Predictions, Government Report Shows

As millions of Americans worry about their future retirement plans, it’s been reported that social security is now facing insolvency in 2033, which is one year sooner than previously predicted.

According to Fox News, a new government report was released on Friday (March 31st) which revealed that the acceleration towards social security insolvency is due to a 3% downward revision of the gross domestic product and labor productivity over the next 10 years. It was noted that unless there are changes to the revision, over 66 million Americans may see a 23% to 25% benefit reduction.

Fox News further reveals that, along with social security, Medicare is now facing a greater financial shortfall in the upcoming years. The report noted Medicare’s hospital insurance trust fund will only be paying scheduled benefits in full until 2031. This is three years later than previously predicted.

The fund’s reserves will be predicted to become depleted. The program income will be sufficient to pay 89% of the total scheduled benefits if this happens. This may result in an 11% pay reduction to healthcare providers.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Speaks on the Importance of Increasing Both Medicare and Social Security Funds

In a new statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke out about the importance of increasing both Medicare as well as social security funds. She said they are both “two bedrock programs” that older Americans rely upon for their retirement security.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring the long-term viability of these critical programs,” Yellen stated. “So that retirees can receive the hard-earned benefits they’re owed.”

Earlier this week, White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson told CNN that President Joe Biden has publicly pledged to veto any plan that will cut social security and Medicare benefits. He also said he would veto any plan to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year.

“President Biden earned the first-ever presidential endorsement from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare,” Patterson stated. “Because Americans appreciate his decades-long support for protecting the Social Security and Medicare benefits seniors have spent their working lives earning.”

However, President Biden has a history with social security. CNN points out that in 1987, he argued that the program would face a solvency crisis for future generations. “I realize it’s taboo for a Democrat to even discuss the Social Security system in any terms other than to say, ‘don’t touch anything,’” he said at the time.

In order to solve the problem, Biden proposed having social security be tied to actuarial tables based on life expectancy. He proposed this multiple times in the ‘80s. He supported the possibility of raising the retirement age to 70. But he has since had a change of heart about his stance on the topic. He now criticizes Republicans for thinking about raising the retirement age.