Someone Called the Police on Realistic ‘Cousin Eddie’ Christmas Display in Kentucky

In Kentucky, a “Cousin Eddie” display appeared so genuine that police had to be dispatched to investigate the scene. The call the dispatcher described to officers does sound like cause for concern. “We have a male standing outside. He is naked. [The man] has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”

Officers were stunned when they reached the Shepherdsville residence.They discovered a mannequin that resembled Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation standing in the front yard. The statue was adorned with a robe, hat, cigar, and beer in one hand while the other held an orange hose – as reported by WDRB-TV. An image of the uniquely festive display was shared on Twitter.

Homeowner Joni Keeney decided to bring the Christmas spirit alive with a special holiday display inspired by her favorite movie. “Everybody has a ‘Cousin Eddie,’ in their family, everybody,” Keeney explained. “I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” she said.

Neighbors collaborated on the Cousin Eddie display

Keeney’s neighbor, Tamara Gould, knew all about the Cousin Eddie display. It had been in the works for some time. “She told me she was looking for a mannequin, and I’m like ‘Oh Lord, here we go,'” Gould quipped. Eventually, Keeney found her mannequin. She then adorned him in a luxurious robe, placed an aromatic cigar between his lips, and graciously handed him a refreshing beer. Well, she actually put an empty can in his hand. “We don’t drink, so we had to borrow our neighbor’s beer can,” explained Keeney. “My husband drank the beer,” Gould pointed out.

Keeney sourced the chair from Facebook Marketplace and then tapped into her creative talents to craft an eye-catching cat outline. Even the neighbor’s Rottweiler was eager to join in, posing as “Snots” for a photo. “I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” Keeney said. Gould agreed and thinks highly of the Cousin Eddie display. “It’s the best, I think,” Gould beamed.

Next year, the festive display will add another iconic character

“It’s been a hit with the neighborhood,” Keeney insists. However, that doesn’t include whoever called the police. Keeney speculates that the neighbor just had a hard time seeing the display through their blinds. “We’ll give it that excuse,” Keeney joked. To make her display even more amazing next year, Keeney plans to include a scene with Clark Griswold precariously hanging off the roof. Hopefully, her neighbor won’t call the fire department.

In 1989, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation hit theaters and made its mark in history with the legendary Chevy Chase leading the cast. This classic holiday movie was an adaptation of John Hughes’ short story “Christmas ’59,” which first premiered in National Lampoon magazine. Featuring a tale about the Griswold family’s chaotic homebound holiday, this box office hit earned over $73 million and mixed reviews from critics at first. However, it is now widely recognized as an iconic Christmas movie. In the film, Randy Quaid played the infamous slob Cousin Eddie. The character was such a hit with fans that he eventually landed his own spin-off movie, 2003’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2.