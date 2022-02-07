‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Believe One Character Suffered More Than Most

“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the biggest shows of its time on FX. The show ran for seven seasons on the network. It tells the story of Jax Teller, who was born into SAMCRO and rose up the ranks to Vice President. It was an iconic character, played by Charlie Hunnam. However, one of the tragic parts of the program was his story arc. The loss was everywhere for Jax. However, a new theory suggests that one character suffered more than most on the show: Jax’s son Abel.

Yes, it might be easy to overlook Jax’s first son with Wendy. He is not a major player in the show because he is just a young child throughout. However, Abel certainly suffers mightily throughout the program. It begins with his mother who becomes estranged from her son immediately by Gemma and SAMCRO. After being brought into the world, there was a good shot that Abel was not going to survive to begin with because of how early he came.

Later, Abel is abducted by Cameron Hayes in Season 2. The whole third season revolves around SAMCRO getting Abel back before he is lost forever due to adoption by an Irish family. Abel is eventually rescued by Jax and SAMCRO. It does not stop there for the oldest Teller son, though. His stepmother, Tara, is later taken from him along with his grandmother Gemma before the series concludes. In the end, it’s just Wendy, his biological mother, and his half-brother Thomas after all the wreckage he has grown up around in “Sons of Anarchy.”

Katey Sagal on “Sons of Anarchy”

Sagal was wonderful playing the role of Gemma Teller for so many seasons. Her character was a complicated one to be sure. She loved and cared about her family, but she went about it in a very complicated and destructive way at times. Still, she was a tremendous part of the big-time show on FX.

She told Lamplight Review, “My husband was working on an idea about an outlaw motorcycle club, and he came to me and said that he wanted me to be in it and he was writing me a part. I had no idea what it was, but I liked the idea of that world. I knew him to be a really excellent writer, so I was excited about that. And then we had to get approval and he had to write the script and the network had to sign off, so it wasn’t just a slam dunk, but that’s kind of how it happened.”

It worked out for the two of them. Kurt Sutter had the idea for the show and he wanted Sagal to play a role on it. It all started with Kurt’s idea and Sagal believed in him.

