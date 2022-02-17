‘Sons of Anarchy’: Here’s What Tattoos Appear in the Opening Scene

“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the biggest shows of its time. It was a program that ran for seven seasons and soared for a multitude of reasons. Folks still remember the little things like the opening credits. Well, here’s what tattoos appear in the opening scene of the show.

You might think the tattoos that you see as the show begins to belong to Jax Teller. Not so fast, though, as the ink actually belongs to Happy Lowman.

Katey Sagal on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Katey Sagal played an iconic character on the program as Gemma Teller. She was an unforgettable figure on the show. Her time with her son Jax and her feud with Tara was one of the biggest times on the show.

Sagal told Vulture, “Extremely emotional. The scene where we’re in the living room, before we go out to the garden, was written to be very conversational. Gemma’s not surprised by her son being there. She’s in a very reminiscent and relieved place that the secret is out. It was written not to have a lot of histrionics, which made it even more intimate.” Gemma knew what was coming to her. Her actions of the past finally caught up to her.

Sagal added, “It almost makes me cry talking about it. It was very sweet — those last moments before Charlie and I walked out to the garden, we were just crying and hugging each other, and then we’d roll. And I’d walk and he’d follow me. Then we’d do it again. It wasn’t only Jax and Gemma’s farewell, it was Katey and Charlie’s farewell after working together for seven years.”

Charlie and Katey worked together on the show for seven seasons. Her departure was a critical part of the show. It was tough for both actors.

Gemma vs. Tara

Sagal concluded, “No. She did not premeditatedly kill Tara. She thought she would take Juice’s suggestion of pinning it on the Chinese, and Jax would be satisfied. In her mind, she was okay with that. She thought, I need to stick around for my grandkids, and I can hold this secret. This is a woman who was involved in the death of her son’s father, and she never told him that, so she could hold a secret. But she didn’t expect at all the carnage that followed. By the time Bobby [Mark Boone Junior] died, I was saying to Kurt, “Why doesn’t she just put a bullet in her head?”

The Tara saga was tough for everyone involved. She made a mess of it with Juice. Gemma was also wrong about everything. She acted without having all the facts and it ended with her killing her own daughter-in-law. You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.