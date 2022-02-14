‘Sons of Anarchy’ Viewers Probably Missed One Key Detail About Show’s Opening

“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the biggest hit shows on FX throughout its seven-year run on the network. Series creator Kurt Sutter did his homework on the program. SAMCRO was a hit for so many folks all around the country as fans fell in love keeping up with the motorcycle gang across Charming. However, while you may recognize the opening credits, along with the song, some “Sons of Anarchy” viewers probably missed one key detail about the show’s opening.

Indeed, the show ends its opening credits with SAMCRO riding its motorcycles. However, you have to look close to catch that the crew is in formation. The formation is actually based on rank in the club. Each member of SAMCRO is where they’re supposed to be in the shot of a gang riding their motorcycles. It was a subtle, important touch for Sutter.

Theo Rossi on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Juice was always one of the more tragic characters on “Sons of Anarchy”. Rossi’s Juice was a different kind of character and got into SAMCRO young. Juice started out as a loyal member of the club, and the club always asked a lot out of him. However, he was also used as the comedy relief and brought a lighter touch throughout the program.

Rossi told Deadline, “He was an innocent in an extremely chaotic world. He was such a sweet soul and he never belonged in the situations he was in. He led with his heart and not his head, and all he searched for his entire existence in that show was a family.” Juice got caught up in a bad situation. The character wanted a family of his own and he thought he found it with SAMCRO.

Bad Decisions by Juice

Rossi continued, “He just wanted to be accepted. He wanted people to love him and because of that, he was extremely manipulated. I’ve never played a character like that. I usually play guys who are moving forward regardless of anybody else. Most characters that are offered nowadays have a bit of an ego about them, especially certain guys like me, you play these guys that are maybe more along the line of criminal-minded or trying to be the aggressor and he was actually the opposite. I miss that guy all the time because he was such a sweet soul. As weird as that sounds for someone who killed a lot of people and stole drugs.”

That was who Juice was. Juice was a character searching for people to love him and appreciate him. SAMCRO took advantage of him and he got caught up in a system he could never come out of.

You can watch every episode of “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.