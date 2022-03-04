Sony and Honda Are Teaming Up To Make Electric Vehicles

Sony and Honda are teaming up to make a new electric vehicle company. The company will be formally established later this year.

On Friday, March 4, Sony and Honda announced that they plan to start a joint venture to make and sell EVs. While the company will start this year, deliveries of the cars won’t begin until 2025.

We’re still in the early stages of this partnership. Thus, details of the agreements are still being worked out. On top of that, whatever Sony and Honda do will be subject to regulatory approval. Due to this, it could be a while before we get concrete updates from the companies.

However, we do know this: this new company is expected to plan, design, develop, and sell the EVs. However, it won’t own or operate manufacturing facilities. Instead, Honda will handle the production aspect at one of the factories it already owns.

Sony, which is best known for its electronics and entertainment products, will be creating a platform that will provide mobility services. What that entails, exactly, we don’t know.

Ahead of Electric Vehicle Partnership With Honda, Sony Hinted At Joining the Auto Industry

In recent years, Sony has expressed interest in joining the auto industry. In fact, the company unveiled its first prototype vehicle at the CES consumer tech trade show two years ago. Sony started testing the car on public roads in December 2020. Their car is called the Vision-S 01. Since then, the company has also debuted a new SUV concept design.

The CEO of Sony thinks that their unique position as an entertainment and technology company could be beneficial to the auto world.

This partnership with Honda to make electric vehicles is just the next step in their process, CNN reports. And according to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, the two companies could work well together.

“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different.”

“Therefore, I believe this alliance, which brings together the strengths of our two companies, offers great possibilities,” he added.

Safety Investigation Launched Into 1.7 Million Hondas

A huge number of Honda cars are being looked into by the U.S. transport safety regulator. There have been reports that the cars will brake at unusual times. This causes an increased risk of crashing.

In total, this safety investigation will cover a whopping 1,732,000 Honda cars. The focus is on two models. The first is the 2018-2019 Honda Accord. The second is the 2017-2019 Honda CR-V.

The NHTSA states that 278 reports came in that were tied to this braking issue. The reports say that there’s nothing to cause the cars to brake. In many reports, this braking issue has caused minor injuries.

There isn’t a full-scale recall on those two Honda models yet. That won’t come for a while. Before a recall happens, the cars have to be evaluated for the issue.