South Carolina Man Wins $300K Scratch-Off Lottery Days After He Nearly ‘Forgot About It’

After a South Carolina man spent a couple of bucks on a lottery ticket, he’s now $300,000 richer. However, it nearly slipped his mind.

According to reports, the lucky man almost lost out on his major cash prize after forgetting he purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket during a quick trip to a nearby gas station.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the individual, who wished to remain anonymous, but is from the Midlands area of the state, drove around with the winning ticket for two days before remembering he had purchased the ticket.

“I threw the ticket in the car’s console and forgot about it,” the man told lottery officials. Once he remembered the ticket, he scratched it off and realized he had struck gold. He later admitted to lottery officials he was “overwhelmed with joy” while driving to the Claims Center in Columbia to collect his prize money.

He purchased the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood. In addition, he also bought a bottle of water.

The gas station also received a $3,000 commission for selling the man the winning ticket.

As for what he plans to do with cash, the man is keeping his plans under wraps.

According to The State newspaper, South Carolina is one of eight states in the country that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous. The others states are Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas.

Two people win big in Mega Millions drawing

Per reports, the man had a 1 in 900,000 chance to win one of three grand prizes in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game. However, lottery officials said the remaining two top prizes had not been claimed yet.

According to the Mega Millions website, two people have won the jackpot from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

A Mega Millions release said the two winning tickets were sold in California and Florida. Both tickets matched the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

According to the Florida Lottery, one of the winning jackpot tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. Coincidentally, the California Lottery said someone purchased its winning jackpot ticket at another 7-Eleven in San Jose.

Per reports, both winners will share the $494 million jackpot. In addition, they will pocket $247.9 million each.

In addition, this is the first jackpot win since a winner in Illinois won the $1.337 billion jackpot from the July 29 drawing, This is also the first time several people won the jackpot in five years. The last time was when two winners in Michigan and Rhode Island split a $42 million prize.