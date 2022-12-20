south-carolina-restaurant-owner-forgives-man-who-drunkenly-stole-santa-statue

Nothing will get you in the Christmas spirit quite like forgiving drunken holiday shenanigans. This story out of South Carolina shows that saying sorry still means something to some people. According to Fox News, a restaurant owner has forgiven the guy who drunkenly admitted to stealing her Santa statue after he returned it and apologized.

Mayra Gallo owns the eatery Bonjour Main in downtown, Greenville. She agreed not to press charges against a man named Melvin who walked off with her Santa statue on December 11. The apologetic man came back to the scene of his transgressions the very next day. He returned the decorative fat man sculpture after his antics were caught on surveillance footage from the restaurant’s security camera. Along with the pilfered Santa statue, he also brought the Gallo a dozen roses to go along with his apology.

In an interview with a local news station, Melvin was apologetic and forthright about his actions. “I’m sorry, really sorry,” Melvin said. “I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise I’ll do better.”

Carolina Man Deeply Apologetic After Drunkenly Stealing Santa Statue

Henry Coburn, a reporter from a local ABC affiliate shared on his Twitter account the story of how the potentially confrontational situation surrounding the Santa statue was resolved without conflict. Apparently, Coburn arrived on the scene hoping to speak with the restaurant owner about the situation. He then realized both parties from the story had already come to an understanding and found a middle ground.

“I had been expecting to talk to Mayra, not this guy. But sure enough, he came walking back to the table at the back that I’d prepared for the interview. He was carrying flowers for Mayra and felt bad and said he wanted to do whatever it took to make things right. He shook my hand, introduced himself as Melvin, and looked both nervous and extremely embarrassed,” said Coburn. “I was worried he was about to cry and I tried to put him at ease, but still, in shock, I was about to get his confession on camera. I mic’d him up and we began.”

The man said that after he sobered up, he realized what he had done the night before. Melvin said he was out drinking that night to celebrate a friend’s birthday. That’s when the festive statue caught his eye. “Just wasn’t thinking,” he said of his actions. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.”

Restaraunt Owner Accepts Drunk Man’s Apology

When the man showed back up to the restaurant to apologize, the dozen roses he had with him helped convince Gallo that his apology for stealing the Santa statue was sincere. Though she believed Melvin’s remorse was genuine, she also said he would have to prove it by going on camera to confess his misdeeds to the local news and make a formal apology in front of the media.

“I’ll do anything I can to make things right, pay for any damages, fix anything I can, work for free,” said Melvin. “I’ll literally do anything to resolve this situation in the most positive way possible.” The restaurant owner said she accepted his apology and agreed not to press charges. She also said that she would be taking him up on his offer to work off his debt of gratitude to her at the restaurant though. So, I hope Melvin is ready to get his hands dirty.