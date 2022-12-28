Southwest Airlines CEO Apologizes for Widespread Cancellations

Following the Christmas weekend, Southwest Airlines suffered a complete meltdown, wreaking havoc on holiday travelers’ plans to get home after spending time with their families. Thousands of canceled flights left passengers stranded in cities and airports across the country, and as people work to find a way home, airport terminals have rapidly begun to more closely resemble storage units. In the days following the chaos, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan has apologized for the mass confusion.

In a video message on Tuesday, the Southwest Airlines CEO addressed impacted travelers across the nation. He said he was “truly sorry” for the thousands of cancelations, and wanted to make sure people knew he was aware of the mass complaints circulating online.

Jordan stated, “I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airlines, to know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation.”

He added, “And please also hear that I’m truly sorry.”

Fox News reports Jordan’s statement came after Southwest Airlines canceled several thousand flights during the back half of the week. The outlet states the airline company canceled 2,800 flights on Monday and an additional 2,600 on Tuesday. Passengers with Southwest Airlines boarding passes should expect to see further mass cancelations in the coming days.

Southwest Airlines’ Mass Cancelations Prompt Investigation by U.S. Department of Transportation

In the days following Christmas, Southwest Airlines passengers took to social media to air their grievances about the mass cancelations. However, as the company continues to issue thousands of flights nationwide, the dilemma has attracted the attention of the United States Department of Transportation.

USDOT shared a statement regarding Southwest’s cancelations on Twitter. The department wrote, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

After receiving tens of thousands of likes on Twitter, Southwest Airlines’ CEO assured customers he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday to provide him and the USDOT with an update. Jordan said he informed the secretary about everything Southwest Airlines is doing to “make things right” for impacted travelers.

As to why Southwest Airlines issued so many cancelations, the CEO added, “With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations, and after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up.”