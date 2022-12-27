Southwest Airlines’ Full Meltdown Results in Terminal Looking More Like a Storage Unit: VIDEO

Within the last 24 hours or so, Southwest Airlines has caused a full-blown national meltdown, canceling thousands of flights across the U.S. just a day after Christmas. The cancelations, which by Tuesday numbered just under 3,000, have wreaked chaos on travel plans as Americans strive to head home following Christmas Day celebrations. Now, as fliers await further news regarding their flights, a viral clip shows that one Southwest Airlines terminal has begun to more closely resemble a storage unit. Check it out.

#SouthwestAirlines meltdown is turning terminal one into a storage unit for stranded passengers suitcases.



The airline canceling nearly 3,000 flights today, as federal officials confirm they will be looking into the situation calling it, “unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/dqCcLH9chE — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) December 27, 2022

Hunter Sowards, an anchor and reporter based in San Diego, California, shared footage of the terminal, as well as a brief look at the airline’s cancelations, in a now-viral Twitter post. The video takes in what are likely hundreds of suitcases neatly lined up in the terminal, with handwritten signs signifying which luggage belongs where.

Sowards wrote, “#SouthwestAirlines meltdown is turning terminal one into a storage unit for stranded passengers suitcases.”

She added, “The airline [canceled] nearly 3,000 flights today, as federal officials confirm they will be looking into the situation, calling it, ‘unacceptable.'”

The reporter’s followers shared complaints about Southwest Airlines’ litany of cancelations in the comments. Others, however, were more empathetic toward the airline.

Social Media Slams Airline Company

One person claimed, “#SouthwestAirlines luvs scamming its customers. [Southwest has] 62% cancelation rate, compared to just 2% for other airlines.”

A second person fired at the airline, “Charging atrocious fares and Southwest can’t deliver. Huge profits and they’re laughing all the way to the bank.”

Other comments, however, placed the blame for Southwest Airlines’ thousands of canceled flights on poor weather, especially in the northeast. With a deadly blizzard slamming western New York over the holiday weekend, some of Sowards’ followers argued the storm was to blame for cancelations.

A third person empathized, “It’s sad because people want to be with their families during the holidays, or fly for other important reasons,…but the cancelations are for weather safety and TBH their pilots need a much needed rest. They have been overworked, and there just aren’t many more pilots to hire.”

Still, whether the cancelations were the result of weather conditions or not, Southwest Airlines still had 10x that of any other company following Christmas Day.

Delta Airlines Comes 2nd for Most Cancelations, Still Hardly Compares to That of Southwest Airlines

Winter weather saw multitudes of airlines issuing cancelations, however, even with Delta Airlines coming in second, Southwest Airlines’ sheer volume of disrupted flights seems excessive.

Following the holiday weekend, Delta saw just 265 flights called off, compared to the 2,870+ issued by Southwest Airlines. Discrepancies in these numbers have drawn national attention as well, as most of the poor weather impacting travel plans during the holidays had passed by Monday.