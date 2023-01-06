Southwest Airlines’ Holiday Fiasco Costs Company $425M in Revenue

Days following the Southwest Airlines’ epic holiday fiasco, it’s been reported that the situation cost the company $425 million in revenue.

According to the DailyMail, the now infamous schedule collapse incident left thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded. This was after a total of 16,700 flights were canceled during the holiday rush. In a regulatory filing on Friday (January 6th), the company revised its fourth-quarter forecast to net loss from “strong profit.”

Southwest Airlines further reported that in the 10 days from December 21st to the 31st, It canceled 16,700 flights. This was after the software the airline used to reschedule flights and crews ended up collapsing. This was notably due to the massive winter storm days before Christmas.

Following the situation, Southwest was able to resume somewhat normal operations. However, the company took a major hit both financially and reputationally. The company’s CEO has continuously apologized for the situation.

In a press release on Thursday (January 5th), Southwest Airlines CEO, Bob Jordan issued a statement about how the company will be taking care of its customers, who were impacted by the scheduling chaos.

“Restoring the trust of our Customers and Employees is everything to us,” the Southwest CEO explained. He went on to explain that the company’s system and processes became stressed by Winter Storm Elliott. “We are taking immediate steps to address the massive inconvenience as well as the issues that contributed to it.”

Jordan also stated that he is once again sorry for the impact the challenges caused Southwest Airlines employees and customers. “We have a long and proud record of delivering on expectations, and when we fall short, we aim to do the right thing.”

Along with offering apologies, Southwest Airlines will immediately begin an “all-hands on” deck effort to take care of customers. “We are making great progress by processing tens of thousands of refunds and reimbursements a day,” Jordan said. “And will not let up until we have responded to every impacted Customer.”

Southwest Airlines also sent a “goodwill gesture” of 25,000 Rapid Reward Points to all customers significantly disrupted by the incident. “That goodwill gesture is above and beyond the refunds and reimbursements work that continues around the clock.”

Jordan also said since the recovery began, Southwest has had teams of employees reuniting disrupted passengers with their belonging. “I’m pleased to share that as of today, we have the vast majority of these bags either reunited or on their way to our Customers. Our Employees came together as they always do. It’s humbling to see the Southwest spirit at work under such adverse conditions.”

Jordan went on to add that as a company, Southwest has spent about $1 billion a year on technology. The company is continuing to update the tools and processes its employees use to serve customers and make sure items are delivered.