southwest-airlines-issues-another-apology-over-countrywide-travel-disaster

As of Monday, millions of Americans began traveling home after spending the Christmas weekend with their families. However, a large fraction of those travelers would face major flight problems after Southwest Airlines issued thousands of cancelations. Immediately following Christmas Day, the airline company issued nearly 3,000 flight cancelations alone. Thousands more were announced in the following days. On Tuesday, company CEO Bob Jordan issued a video apology online. In it, he vowed that he and company executives were working on getting flight plans back on track. On Wednesday night, the company issued a second apology. Nevertheless, flight problems will likely continue through the end of the week.

This time, though, Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green, offered a statement of his own.

The second apology video was posted to the airline’s Twitter page. In it, Green began, “I want to speak to every single person disrupted by our challenges, and I want to offer you three things. First, my personal apology on behalf of myself and everyone at Southwest Airlines for all of this. Second, a pledge to do everything we can, and to work day and night to repair our relationship with you. And third, offer some specific new resources that we have to get you the fastest information and fastest service possible.”

We’ve let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything we can to make it right. If you still need assistance rearranging your travel, getting a refund, or tracking down your luggage, please visit https://t.co/II3YgdPy7J. pic.twitter.com/64Fdt8jJPn — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 29, 2022

According to Fox News, Southwest Airlines accounted for 58% of the canceled flights across the globe as of Thursday morning. The news outlet states FlightAware tallied 2,356 cancelations at the time.

Biden Administration Comes Down on Southwest Airlines Due to Insane Number of Disruptions

Although Southwest Airlines continues to receive fire from frustrated travelers and customers across the country and around the globe, the company is currently facing even larger problems. By Tuesday, the airline company had caught the attention of the Biden Administration, with the United State Department of Transportation condemning the mass cancelations online.

In their own statement, USDOT wrote, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

In response to the statement, Southwest Airlines CEO claimed he had reached out to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday, providing him and the rest of USDOT with an update on Southwest’s progress rescheduling flight plans and issuing refunds, among hordes of other problems. Overall, he assured the secretary that he and the rest of Southwest staff are aiming to “make things right” for impacted travelers.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are left wondering why the company, of all the airlines around the world, continues to experience so many problems and cancellations. Multiple outlets state the meltdown began as the company had not adequately prepared for the winter storm that slammed much of the nation over the holiday and claimed the lives of dozens of Americans in New York State alone. Further reports state Southwest Airlines relies on a different kind of organizational structure, which makes it even harder to recover from major disruptions.