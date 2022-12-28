Southwest Airlines Nightmare Continues, More Flights Canceled on Wednesday

Chaos at airports continues as Southwest Airlines has reportedly canceled more than 2,500 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday (December 28th). This is on the heels of the airliner canceling 2,600 flights the day before.

According to The Weather Channel, Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations for Wednesday come just after passengers and the federal government criticized the company for canceling dozens of flights over the weekend. The airline blamed last week’s bad weather on Tuesday’s flight cancellations.

It was further reported that Southwest Airlines’ cancellations accounted for 62% of the airline’s scheduled flights. The company canceled close to 4,000 flights on Monday (December 26th). This was 71% of the company’s scheduled flights for that day.

Southwest Airlines is one of several airlines that was forced to cancel or delay thousands of flights due to weather. The main cause was Winter Storm Elliott, which brought snow, winter, and subzero temperatures to most of the country. Major cities that were impacted by the weather included New York, Chicago, and Denver.

The U.S. Department of Transportation stated that the rate of cancellations by Southwest Airlines is unacceptable. The department also said that it is concerned by the airline’s “unacceptable” rate of cancellations and delays. Southwest spokesman Jay McVay stated at a press conference. “So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could. And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Southwest Airlines CEO Addresses Flight Cancellation Chaos

Meanwhile, in a close to three-minute video, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated that he was “truly sorry” about the dozens of flight cancellations over the holiday weekend and this week. He did praise the airline’s employees by stating they are “showing up in every way.”

“I’m apologizing to them daily,” the Southwest Airlines CEO explained. He then said that there were some issues with how the airline constructs its flight paths. “We build our flight scheduled around communities, not hubs, so we are the largest airline in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.,” he explained. “Cities where large numbers of scheduled flights simultaneously froze as record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines.”

On the heels of wide-scale disruptions, we're working diligently to Safely recover our operation & accommodate displaced Customers & Crews. We know this is unacceptable & sincerely apologize. If your travel was impacted, explore self-service options here: https://t.co/B6L8HR9Yqc pic.twitter.com/mLWndYMned — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 28, 2022

Jordan then stated that Southwest Airlines is “significantly” reducing the number of flights over the next few days. This is help with the airline’s situation and to get everything “back on track before the next week.”

“We’re focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle,” Jordan went on to add.

ABC News further reported that Southwest Airlines is now doing a “reset” by moving some flight crews and planes around the country without passengers. The plan is to get the crews into place and restart operation. The airline has notably stopped selling tickets for flights coming up in the next few days.