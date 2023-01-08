Southwest Airlines Pilots Union Slams Company For Holiday Travel Fiasco in Scathing Letter

Following the holiday travel fiasco that was a result of a system malfunction, the Southwest Airlines pilot union reportedly slammed the company for its approach to the situation in a scathing letter to executives.

The pilots union, SWAPA, published the letter about the incident on December 31st. The union is currently in a negotiation war with Southwest Airlines. It was written by Captain Tom Nekouei, who is the SWAPA second Vice President. The letter stated that in the company lacks leadership.

“While we continue to receive saccharine corporate-communications-department-written and legal-counsel-reviewed ‘we’re sorry’ and ‘I love you’ meaningless and generic messages from SWA corporate executives, they obscure a genuine cancer within our Company that has been an ever-growing existential threat that must be excised before it becomes terminal,” the statement reads.

Nekouei then wrote that systemwide meltdowns at Southwest Airlines have been increasing in frequency and magnitude. This has been happening over the past 15 years. “From the original Midway Meltdown (and then the second larger one 1/3/2014) to destroying our on-time-performance with the added ‘virtual airframes’ experiment to the ‘router brownout’ (2016) to the ‘Jacksonville Center debacle’ (Columbus Day weekend, October 2021) to what we are experiencing today, there are two common threads that bind each of these incidents together.”

The Southwest Airlines Pilot Union Points Out What Caused the Systemwide Issues to Begin With

The Southwest Airlines union Vice President further pointed out that the systemwide issues were a result of conscious operational. Other problems were manpower, or tech infrastructure investment decisions made at the senior levels.

Nekouei stated that the legacy and culture that former Southwest Airlines CEO, Herb Kelleher, is being destroyed. Both were centered on his employees and empowering them. Kelleher passed away in 2019 and Gary Kelly was made CEO. However, Nekouei believes that the culture brought in by Kelly is not up to par with Kelleher’s. He stated that Kelly “ushered in with his ascension to the throne” was the exact opposite.

“Gary’s vision was to become the darling of the investment community,” the letter continues. “While building an insulated and vertical hierarchical structure where all decision-making authority was slowly stripped from front line experts with the most situational awareness and moved further up the cubicle chain in Dallas far removed from line operations.”

Pilot Union Continues to Point out Gary Kelly’s Key Focus and It’s Not the Employees

Nekouei went on to add that the real problem for Southwest Airlines’ struggles is Kelly. “I do not begrudge the vast sums of money our executives earned for working their way up the corporate ranks,” Nekouei explained.

He also noted that he is a capitalist and loves American upward mobility. “I do, however, begrudge earning vast personal wealth while running our Company’s operations and culture into the ground. But that’s not how “shareholder capitalism” works. All that matters is share price, and Gary Kelly knows share price! Gary Kelly was charged with protecting the precious legacy that was passed to him by Herb Kelleher. Herb had already done the heavy lifting; all Gary had to do was not drop it.”