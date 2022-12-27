Southwest Airlines Sparks Total Chaos After Canceling Thousands of Flights

Christmas is a hectic time no matter what, but this year’s holiday season was nothing short of pure chaos. Just before Christmas Day, a massive winter storm struck the US, the sub-zero temperatures and whiteout conditions causing car accidents, power outages, and, worst of all, mass fatalities.

Flight cancellations were common as well, making holiday travel even more difficult for the countless hoping for uneventful trips to their destination and back. None, however, were impacted as severely as Southwest Airlines passengers.

On Monday, millions of people packed their bags and prepared to head home after a week of Christmas festivities with faraway friends and family. But they wouldn’t make it very far – at least, not if they held a Southwest Airlines ticket. By 8 pm Monday, Southwest had canceled close to 3,000 flights, around 70% of its schedule for the day.

As one would expect, this somewhat extreme response to the inclement weather sparked chaos. Passengers were left stranded in airports across the country, unsure of how or when they would return home or even where their belongings were.

Southwest Airlines Cancels 10x More Flights Than Other Companies

Southwest Airlines’ decision to cancel the majority of its flights arose from a hope to “stabilize and improve its operation” with safer weather conditions. And while that’s completely understandable, the volume of cancellations seems drastic when compared to the American company with the second-most cancelations: Delta Airlines.

Delta canceled a high number of flights as well. Its 265 flights called off, however, doesn’t even come close to touching Southwest’s 2,870+ cancelations. Consider as well that the worst of the storm had passed by Monday, most of the country seeing clear skies after a weekend of dreary, dangerous weather.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, suspects it was less to do with current weather conditions and more a problem with staffing and scheduling. “This is really as bad as it gets for an airline,” he told NPR. “We’ve seen this again and again over the course of the last year or so, when airlines really just struggle especially after a storm, but there’s pretty clear skies across the country.”

Unsurprisingly, the travel turmoil caused by Southwest Airlines sparked countless social media posts with exasperated passengers sharing photos and videos of the mayhem. As thousands of customers flooded the customer service phone line, it became virtually useless as well, with wait times reaching four hours.

“I’m okay with these travel situations and fly on by myself when it’s just me. But when my one-year-old has to suffer through it because of ineptitude and mismanagement, that becomes personal,” Southwest Airlines passenger Joshua Caudle told Denver7 News. “I’m never going to do this with that company again.”