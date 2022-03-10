spacex-launch-director-shades-russian-space-agency-boss

The SpaceX launch director had something to say during the latest Falcon 9 launch. His speech was directed at the boss of Russia’s space agency. As the rocket lifted off, the director said “time to let the American broomstick fly.”

The launch director, who remains unnamed, said this in direct response to something the Russian space agency had said previously. Last week, the boss of the space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, had said that Americans could “fly on their broomsticks.” He said this after banning the sale of Russian rocket engines to the US.

These Russian engines are used for some rockets, but not by SpaceX.

Rogozin has made a lot of similar comments on Twitter lately. After Russia invaded Ukraine, most other countries imposed sanctions on Russia, including their space program. Rogozin is clearly not happy with this. Online, he’s suggested that Russia could withdraw from the International Space Station. He’s also called a former NASA astronaut a moron, and has even hinted that Russia might leave a current NASA astronaut on the ISS.

SpaceX Launch Director and Elon Musk Both Call Out Russia

The SpaceX launch director shared their thoughts only a minute before the Falcon 9 rocket was due to launch. The rocket was carrying the next batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. Before the rocket took off, he said: “Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a similar sentiment online. On Twitter, he described the Falcon 9 rocket as a dependable “American broomstick.”

The Falcon 9 sent another 48 Starlink satellites into orbit. It was the tenth launch for SpaceX in the last 10 weeks. That keeps them right on track to reach their goal of launching once per week for the entire year, according to Daily Mail. If they continue this consistently throughout 2022, it will break a company record.

Starlink Is Working Towards Its Goal, and Helping In the Process

SpaceX’s Starlink is currently the largest constellation of satellites in orbit. The internet service is made up of 2,000 satellites that are orbiting only a few hundred miles above Earth. The goal is to provide internet to all parts of the globe. As SpaceX launches more equipment, global coverage gets better.

They keep pretty busy launching, but they make time for the things that matter. SpaceX has already helped out during crucial times this year. They’re currently making sure that those in Ukraine have internet service.