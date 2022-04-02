SpaceX Marks 150th Successful Launch With 40-Satellite ‘Rideshare’ Mission

SpaceX, a company created by Elon Musk, has completed its 150th successful launch with a 40-satellite “rideshare” mission. The event took place on Friday as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was carrying 40 satellites to orbit for a variety of customers.

What To Know

SpaceX completed its 150th successful launch.

It comes in a 40-satellite “rideshare” mission.

Those satellites were carried for a number of customers.

SpaceX Launch Successful On ‘Rideshare’ Mission After Liftoff

Now, the SpaceX Falcon 9’s first stage fell back to Earth shortly after liftoff. If all went to plan, the first stage would land on an autonomous drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage of the Falcon 9 flying on Friday already has six launches and landings under its belt, according to a mission description.

Falcon 9 delivered 40 spacecraft to orbit on SpaceX’s fourth dedicated rideshare mission and our 150th successful launch! pic.twitter.com/qIjHqXwZl7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2022

You can look forward to another event on Saturday, April 2. A Rocket Lab Electron vehicle is now scheduled to send out two Earth-observing satellites for the American company BlackSky. This will happen from Rocket Lab’s New Zealand site. Initially, Rocket Lab planned to launch the mission on Friday but announced a flight delay late Thursday.

The Rocket Lab launch, dubbed “Without Mission a Beat,” will be the 25th Electron launch overall. So, if all goes according to plan, then it will bring the number of satellites delivered to orbit by California-based Rocket Lab to 112. This is according to a company mission description. We get more from Space.com.

Rocket Lab has been working to make the two-stage Electron’s first stage reusable, bringing boosters down for soft ocean splashdowns and recoveries on several previous missions. There will be no such activities on “Without Mission a Beat,” however.

SpaceX Starship Is Also Nearing Ready For Launch

Meanwhile, Musk’s SpaceX Starship is almost ready for launch. He recently offered an update on the multi-million dollar project through Twitter. He said: “We’ll have 39 flightworthy engines built by next month, then another month to integrate, so hopefully May for orbital flight test.”

Starship prototypes already have passed several high-altitude flights tests. The next goal here is to reach orbit. Yet Musk thought the craft would meet that milestone last year. Yet, there were some delays in development. Also, SpaceX is still waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to grant approval.

The administration was supposed to finish a key environmental assessment by March 28th. That would be the final step in the licensing process. So, once Starship gets through the final rounds of testing, then the 400-foot-tall, 165-ton reusable craft will help carry people and cargo to and from space. Musk, though, always has more plans for his projects in the future.