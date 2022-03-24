SpaceX Raises Prices on Rocket Launches and Starlink Satellite Internet Due To Inflation

Across the U.S., inflation has affected numerous Americans. Now, though, it appears it has begun to affect even the most elite individuals and companies. Most recently, Elon Musk‘s space company, SpaceX, has increased prices for multiple goods and services. After hitting a record surge unseen since 1982, inflation has caused even SpaceX to raise prices for rocket launches and Starlink Satellite Internet usage.

At a Glance:

SpaceX cited price increases as a result of “excessive levels of inflation.”

Elon Musk cited inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics for both Tesla and SpaceX.

Affected products include everything from Internet service to rocket launches.

Inflation Sees SpaceX Issue ‘Double-Digit’ Price Hikes

According to CNBC, SpaceX’s price increases reach into the double digits, with the company’s founder, Elon Musk, having Tweeted the space company and automaker Tesla have begun to see significant inflation pressure for both raw materials and logistics.

As a result, SpaceX issued price hikes of more than 10% depending on certain products and services. According to the outlet, “The sole purpose of these adjustments is to keep pace with rising inflation.”

Price Increases are as follows:

Starlink’s Baseline Monthly Service: (11%) $110 up from $99 a month — effective May 21st

Starlink Baseline Hardware: (10%) $549 up from $499 — for users with a deposit, but still on the SpaceX waiting list.

New Orders for Starlink Baseline Hardware: (20%) $599 up from $499

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch: (~8%) $67 million up from $62 million

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch: (~8%) $97 million up from $90 million

The above price increases pertain to those numbers that consumers can expect to see throughout 2022. However, a footnote on the SpaceX pricing page highlights, “missions purchased in 2022 but flown beyond 2023 may be subject to additional adjustments due to inflation.”

During the Satellite 2022 conference in Washington D.C., SpaceX’s Vice President of Commercial Sales, Tom Ochinero, spoke to the latest price hikes.

“It’s a tough challenge, keeping ahead, just so we don’t start bleeding.”

He explained, “[The price increases are] long overdue and it’s just the cost of everything. I don’t even think that covers the cost of everything we’re experiencing, everything from helium to gas to my humans — you got to pay people so much now, it’s such a competitive market.”

SpaceX Celebrates 20th Anniversary Amid Record Inflation

Amid record inflation, SpaceX has found a reason to celebrate. While the world drowns in mountains of bad news, the space company celebrated its 20th-anniversary last week. Elon Musk highlighted the monumental moment on Twitter.

“Today we celebrate the founding of SpaceX and 20 years of accomplishments by this incredible team,” the SpaceX founder wrote. “[H]ere’s to creating a future that we can all get excited about.”

The 20th anniversary marks 148 SpaceX launches, which Musk highlighted within his celebratory post.

The space company opened its first shop in El Segundo, California on March 14th, 2002.