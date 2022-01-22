2022 Beijing Olympics: Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Uniforms

All-American clothing brand Ralph Lauren just unveiled the 2022 U.S. Olympic uniforms for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Opening ceremonies begin February 4, and the games will conclude on February 20. As has become tradition for the last few games, Americans will march in designer, specially-made red, white, and blue apparel.

Ralph Lauren, the brand synonymous with Polo and other sporty, preppy looks, has outfitted Team USA for over a decade now. Of course, functionality means most to an athlete — especially an athlete competing in winter sports — but Ralph Lauren prides themselves on moving fashion forward, too.

Team USA Gets New Tech for Winter Olympics

One of the most exciting additions to the winter line is an anorak-style jacket featuring “intelligent insulation” technology. The fabric inside the jacket responds to cooler temperatures by expanding to create insulation, or contracting when enough warmth exists. The jacket also acts without any batteries or wires; a first for its concept. Many of the toppers we, the audience, see on television will include this unique technology.

Ralph Lauren’s chief branding and innovation officer, David Lauren, looks forward to the athletes wearing and benefitting from the activewear designs.

“For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures. [It] changes the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer’s closet,” he said in a statement. “As a longtime partner of Team USA, Ralph Lauren is proud to continually provide innovative and purposeful apparel to the world’s best athletes.”

Every aspect of Team USA’s apparel line derives from American manufacturers. Each piece was also created with sustainability in mind. One of the polyester fibers used during manufacturing comes from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles.

To make the apparel experience more immersive for Olympic fans, Ralph Lauren also announced a virtual reality component to their product launch. The brand will showcase six athletes wearing different Team USA outfits via a headset and in-store installation. Customers and fans will get to interact with athlete avatars as the installation takes them through the uniforms virtually, like a video game of sorts.

Ralph Lauren also pledged a portion of proceeds toward supporting the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams. This means that purchasing gear actually directly supports the team, Ralph Lauren says. The clothing comes in options for both adults and children and can be purchased online or in stores.

What Sorts of Things Can Fans Buy?

Olympics fans can purchase a wide variety of seasonal clothing to celebrate the 2022 Winter games. In addition to the unique new jacket, fans can also purchase American-themed winter gear of all sorts.

A three-quarter zip hoodie with striped trim and “USA” in big letters across the chest looks fantastic. Weekend warriors can purchase red spandex leggings with Olympic insignia, great for running in colder temperatures. Mesh pullovers, branded base layers, and sweats all make for stylish (and patriotic) additions to the wardrobe as well.