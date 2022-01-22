AFC Divisional Round: How, When To Watch Titans-Bengals

It’s getting closer to Super Bowl time. AFC Divisional Round play between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans starts on Saturday.

How can you see the game, though? We will get you caught up on the details with some help from Decider. CBS carries the Saturday afternoon game starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30 p.m. Central. It also will be available on Paramount Plus with an active subscription to the platform.

Catch the AFC Divisional Round game also on the CBS website or CBS app.

AFC Divisional Round Game Will Be Available On Numerous Streaming Platforms

But, you don’t have cable TV? We have got you covered there, too. A bunch of streaming platforms, if you have an active subscription to them, will carry the AFC Divisional Round contest. Pick one from fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV Stream.

Those streaming services do offer a CBS live stream. Also, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers. Remember, too, that live local and primetime NFL games are also available to stream for free on the NFL app the Yahoo Sports app.

Game Pits Bengals’ QB Burrow Up Against Titans’ Powerful Running Back Henry

How about some details for the AFC Divisional Round game? Cincinnati, led by upstart quarterback Joe Burrow, beat the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend 26-19 for their first NFL playoff win in 31 years. Tennessee enters the game as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Plus, they got some good news this week. Star running back Derrick Henry, who has been injured, will be back in the starting lineup. The Titans’ backfield is just electric with Henry back there as he’s ripped off some long TD runs this season. The Bengals’ defense will need to be on notice when the big back gets loose through the defensive line.

Tennessee finished the season atop of the AFC South, winning their final three games to go 12-5.

Last year, the Titans lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL playoffs. Things did not end peacefully, either.

Why? What happened? During his postgame interviews, Lamar Jackson was asked why he didn’t shake hands. His response was simple and concise before moving on to the next question.

Jackson said that he saw no reason for him or a teammate to shake the Titans’ hands. Certainly, before this January 10, 2021, game, this topic must have come up in the locker room. Nonetheless, Jackson’s Ravens were moving on to the next round while the Titans’ season is over.

During the game, a handful of Ravens players gathered at the Titans logo to celebrate an interception.