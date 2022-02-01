Antonio Brown’s Glove He Threw Into Stands During Mid-Game Exit Goes Up for Auction

In news we can file under “should’ve seen this coming,” former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s glove from his mid-game meltdown is currently up for auction.

For those that don’t remember, the incident dates back to the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Brown got into a heated argument with head coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines. Their argument led to the seven-time Pro Bowler walking off the field in the third quarter. During his mid-game walk to the locker room, Brown stripped off his jersey, gloves, and equipment and threw some of it to fans in the stands. Now, one fan who caught one of the wide receiver’s gloves is looking to cash in.

Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions listed the white Nike glove calling it “Antonio Brown Meltdown Game Used Glove.” In reference to his jersey number in Tampa, the bidding started on Sunday night at $81. As of Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., and with 11 days and 13 hours left in the auction, there are already 28 bids. For now, the current high bid sits at a whopping $1,718.

“The glove is white, with a black Nike Sploosh on the back,” the Lelands listing says about the glove. “Inside, at the wrist, the glove also has an NFL logo and an ‘Apollo Nia’ tag. The outside of the glove has a Raiders’ logo, from when Antonio Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out. On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.’ The glove is a tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment.”

While it may be a more obscure piece of sports memorabilia history, it’s definitely from an NFL moment that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. If you’re looking to own a piece of a disgraced NFL star’s career, you’ve got until February 12 to bid.

Antonio Brown Considering Defamation Lawsuit

Following the Bucs-Jets game, Bruce Arians immediately announced that Antonio Brown was no longer with the team. As reports circulated about the incident, the organization hinted at Brown suffering from mental health issues. That hasn’t sat well with Brown who might be getting his lawyer involved. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old shared that he may file a defamation lawsuit against his former team.

Antonio Brown joined HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel alongside his attorney Sean Burstyn. During one segment, he claimed the Bucs offered him $200,000 “to go to the crazy house” to deal with his mental issues. However, Brown refutes any reports that he has mental health problems.

“The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines,” Brown’s lawyer said. “Go on some list– and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment. And we were specifically told, in writing, by the general manager twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.'”

Later in the interview, Brown’s lawyer brought up the possible lawsuit.

“Are you suggesting that a defamation lawsuit is– is possible?” Gumbel asked.

“Defamation comes to mind,” Burstyn responded to the HBO host.

“Your figures, give me a number,” Gumbel added.

“A whole lotta money. A whole lot. It’s– it’s totally disrespect, man,” Antonio Brown explained. “You know, it’s– mental health is an important key in the world. So to drag people along and play on people’s mental health, you know, it’s– it’s unfair and unfortunate.”