Army Veteran Honored With Tickets to Super Bowl

A Tennessee veteran and his active-duty Army wife are going to the Super Bowl, thanks to the kindness of NFL player Deandre Hopkins.

Sgt. Melvin Gatewood, a Purple Heart recipient, and his wife, Shalonda, will head to Inglewood, Calif., to see the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI. Shalonda Gatewood is an active-duty U.S. Army service member.

Hopkins helped out Gatewood in conjunction with USAA and the Wounded Warriors Project. The NF:L player took to Twitter for his announcement. Gatewood Tweeted back at him, thanking him for the tickets.

The current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said he looks forward to meeting Gatewood, announcing that he was “honored to award Sgt. Gatewood the trip.” Hopkins also said, “our nation owes a debt of gratitude” to the man’s service.

USAA is also working with other players to give out additional gifts.

Veteran Injured During 2005 Mission

The Mount Juliet, Tenn. resident expressed his excitement in making the once-in-a-lifetime trip to see the big game.

Gatewood served from 2003 to 2006 in the U.S. Army and did his tour in Iraq. He earned his Sergeant rank during that short time, working as a Humvee driver and Quick Reaction Force member. Gatewood primarily worked on convoy missions and presence patrols.

The man suffered burns to his body, a back injury, and a traumatic brain injury during one mission in 2005. He had to medically retire in 2006. In addition to his Purple Heart, Gatewood earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

After his service, Gatewood became a Certified Peer Support Specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a volunteer Peer Support Group Leader with the Wounded Warrior Project. He works passionately with veterans and focuses on those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

Last year in May, Gatewood received the inaugural Rusty Baggett Peer Support Award. In a video, movie actor Mark Wahlberg talked to Gatewood, calling the man “the true definition of a hero” for his dedication and service to fellow veterans.

Wahlberg also met Shalonda Gatewood during the presentation. At the time, she told the actor she was being redeployed. Shalonda Gatewood said doctors recently diagnosed the couple’s three-year-old child with autism.

Excited To Go To Super Bowl, Meet Hopkins

The Gatewoods say they’re fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro star, will meet with Gatewood and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge. The Super Bowl weekend event occurs on Friday and Saturday during the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience.

The USAA ceremony is only open to current military, military veterans, and their families. In addition to current players, coaches, personalities, and legends will also attend the event.