Beijing Winter Olympics Won’t Sell Tickets to Public: Here’s Why

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics set to kick off on February 4th, it’s been reported tickets for the upcoming multi-sport event will not be available for the public.

According to a statement, tickets for the Winter Olympics will not be available to the public due to the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant cases. “Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. It was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore.”

However, the Winter Olympics officials did explain that the tickets will be part of an “adapted program. The ticket will be for groups of spectators to be present on-site during the event. “The organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during, and after each event. As pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games.”

The announcement follows the release of pandemic prevention and control policy principles for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games in September 2021. “One of the principles was that no tickets would be sold to spectators from outside China’s Mainland and that tickets would be sold exclusively to spectators resident in China’s mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures.”

China to Use Strict Health Measures Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, New York Post reports that China is using strict health measures ahead of the Winter Olympics. It is requiring travelers to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Beijing. The test policy goes into effect on January 22nd. It will stay in effect through March.

The media outlet also reveals that the change in ticket policy is the latest issue for the Winter Olympics. The international community pushed back on the decision to allow China to even host the upcoming games. Due to allegations of human rights abuse. President Biden’s administration recently announced a diplomatic boycott over the situation. But will allow U.S. athletes to participate in the games.

Jamaica Announces Bobsled Team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On Monday, Team Jamaica announced that its Bobsled Team will be heading to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games next month. In a statement on Twitter, the Jamaicans further declared, “It will be fire on ice as Team Jamaica secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.”

Team Jamaica also reported that this will be the first time the team has qualified in three Olympic Bobsled events. Which are four-man, two-man, and women’s mono bob.

BREAKING:



JAMAICA, WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM HEADING TO BEIJING! 📣



It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica 🇯🇲 secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics. This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women’s monobob pic.twitter.com/hRd5h7lDlG — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) January 17, 2022

The Jamaica National bobsleigh men’s team made its debut at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary, Alberta. The four-man bobsleigh team was the underdogs in the cold-weather sport. The bobsleigh team came back for the winter games in 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2014. The women’s team made its first debut in 2018.

Meanwhile, along with the bobsled team, Team Jamaica announced that Benjamin Alexander made history by becoming the first Jamaican skier to qualify for the Winter Olympics in giant slalom (alpine skiing) under the B criteria.