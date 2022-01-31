Bengals Fans Make Comparisons to Joe Burrows’ National Championship Victory After Win Over Chiefs

It’s official, Outsiders. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl-bound after their unbelievable comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, he has become the king of the internet once again, just like he did when he led LSU to a National Championship just a couple of years ago.

Joe Burrow and his Bengals found themselves in a big hole on Sunday afternoon. They were down 21-3 against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Nine times out of ten, that is going to be a recipe for failure. But Joe Burrow is the one exception.

The Bengals offense, led by Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and running back Joe Mixon, scored 24 of the game’s final 27 points. However, the Bengals’ defense was a huge bright spot as well in the second half. They held the high-powered Chiefs’ offense to only three points. Not only that, but they also picked off Mahomes in overtime to give the ball back to Burrow.

After the game, Burrow spoke to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz about his team’s slow start and their ability to capitalize down the stretch.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” he said. “We don’t really want to be that way, but it’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half, and on offense, we made plays when we had to. Our offensive line played great; we started running the ball. Just a great overall team effort.”

Everyone Is Talking About Bengals QB Joe Burrow

There is just something special about Joe Burrow, isn’t there? The internet is blowing with pictures of Burrow being his cool self — wearing shades, diamond chains, and smoking cigars. He first brought out the cigar after his National Championship win in college, and he’s been celebrating in that same fashion after every playoff win in the NFL.

“Joe Burrow just led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second year,” Complex Sports tweeted.

Joe Burrow just led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second year. 😱 pic.twitter.com/I6LAxN7jKn — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 30, 2022

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark has some pretty big respect for the second-year quarterback.

“Two games.. basically identical in how they played out,” Clark tweeted after the Bengals’ win. “Joe Borrow has engineered the two most amazing turn around in both college & the NFL. He’s the 1 bruh. Gotta respect the kid. Cigars, strawberry sunglasses, & big time plays. Super Bowl bound.”

Clark wasn’t the only sports media personality who is impressed with the signal-caller. Love him or hate him, Undisputed’s Skip Bayless is also a fan of Burrow.

“I kept telling Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed last week that Joe Burrow was the closest thing left to Brady, in big-game poise and accuracy and guts and leadership. He laughed and scoffed, saying Burrow isn’t in Mahomes’ league. CAN’T WAIT FOR TOMORROW’S UNDISPUTED.”

Finally, to put things into even more perspective, there have only been two QBs that have been able to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Can you guess them? One is the greatest to ever play in Tom Brady. The other, of course, is Joe Burrow.