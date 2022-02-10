Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has Several Nicknames: Here’s the Story Behind Each

Joe Burrow’s rise to the Super Bowl is an amazing one. The former LSU National Champion and Heisman winner has a chance to do something that has never been done on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Never once has a quarterback won the Heisman, National Championship, and the Super Bowl. Burrow might pull that off on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow also has a number of nicknames. Below is the story behind each nickname.

The “Joe Cool” nickname stems from Burrow’s calm demeanor. For instance, Burrow has been down at the half and been the underdog in back-to-back playoff games. And yet, Burrow has been unphased by the pressure and the moment. Burrow led a furious comeback on the road in Kansas City and took down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The week before that he went on the road and took down the Tennessee Titans. The latter was the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Also, Burrow is aware of his fashion choices and his pregame attire for the game against the Chiefs went viral. Like Joe Namath before him, Burrow is a cool customer.

Joe Burrow is ‘Joey Franchise’

The “Joey Franchise” name stems from the Bengals’ fanbase. He is the franchise quarterback for the Bengals. He has guided the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. They have not had a franchise quarterback like Burrow since Carson Palmer. The latter had a similar promise who was also taken at No. 1 in the draft out of USC. Still, Burrow figures to be the franchise guy in Cincy for years to come.

The “Joe Shiesty” nickname is different. You don’t hear that one very often. It stems from the rapper Pooh Shiesty. The rapper uses the line “brr” a lot which is where the other nickname stems from. He is a cool cat and his comebacks are cold. Burrow is hardly animated and he doesn’t dice you like a Justin Herbert. He attacks teams in zone coverage and does the little, accurate things to take down his foes. Burrow makes it look easy.

Some other nicknames were “Tiger King” and “Smokin’ Joe” from his LSU days. It’s hard to believe it was only three years ago when Burrow guided the LSU Tigers to a National title under head coach Ed Orgeron. Now, Burrow gets to keep playing with his star wideout J’Marr Chase. Burrow has run the gauntlet with the help of Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon behind him.

Only time will tell if Burrow is able to knock off Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be played Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.