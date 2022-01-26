Budweiser Unveils Teaser Video for 2022 Super Bowl LVI Commercial

The brand that’s been behind some of the most viral ads in Super Bowl history is making a return to the big game. Budweiser released a teaser trailer today for the company’s upcoming ad after taking last year off.

Commercials are one of the biggest parts of the Super Bowl. There’s a large audience that tunes in just to check out the ads rather than the score. And Budweiser has been a driving force in that. The brewer has scores of iconic ads that debuted during the game. The Budweiser Frogs, the “WASSSUPPP!” guys, and Spuds McKenzie all first appeared during the Super Bowl.

After sitting out last year, Budweiser released a teaser trailer that says “We’re back.” It features several seconds of a galloping Clydesdale, the breed of horse synonymous with the beer.

Budweiser grabbed one of the last spots for commercials for Super Bowl LVI, which airs on Feb. 13. USA Today said NBC sold all of the spots for a record $6.5 million per 30-second ad.

Last year, Budweiser used the money the company earmarked for Super Bowl ads to raise awareness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser isn’t airing a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re redirecting our advertising dollars to support COVID-19 vaccines awareness and education,” the company said in a video, which is now private.

“Like everyone else, we are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family,” a Budweiser executive said in a statement last year. “To do this, and to bring consumers back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we’re stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Budweiser Not the Only Company With Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Other companies are also getting in on the excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl ads. Booking.com released a teaser trailer for their spot that features James Bond-hopeful Idris Elba with some familiar faces.

In the trailer, Elba asks for advice on how to be in a commercial from Isaiah Mustafa and Jonathan Goldsmith. Those names may not ring a bell, but they’re the most famous recent pitch people outside of Flo from Progressive.

Mustafa starred in the Old Spice “Your Man Could Smell Like This” commercials, while Goldsmith is “The Most Interesting Man in the World” from the Dos Equis ads. The men offer suggestions for what Elba should do in the commercial like not wearing a shirt or “reverse skydiving.”

The company said the ad campaign will be silly and light-hearted.

“We take our business very seriously, but not ourselves, and that’s also something you will see in the campaign,” Booking.com’s Arjan Dijk told AdWeek. “We probably all agree that the past couple of years haven’t been the easiest for most people in many aspects. So we really want to remind people of travel and how you can do that very easily with Booking.com.”