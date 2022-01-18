Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Brings Legendary Bruce Lee Thigh Pad to the Playoffs

There are some figures that are legendary in sports, entertainment, and more. Kyler Murray is repping Bruce Lee on his thigh pad.

Only used for special occasions, the thigh pad is awesome. It features a silhouette of the famed martial artist and movie star. Lee was known for his speed, lightning-quick agility, and athleticism. In many ways, Kyler Murray is known for those things as well. The Arizona Cardinals QB is getting ready for the biggest game of the season.

The Wild Card games are always special. However, this matchup between Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams is different. This is the first time that the playoffs have taken place on a Monday night. So, there is a lot to play for outside of advancing to the next game.

If Kyler Murray is going to rep the Bruce Lee pad, then he needs to have a big night. He wore it, back in October against the 49ers, and had a good game. 22/31 passing for 2339 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals won that game 17-10. There are a lot of weapons at Murray’s disposal.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is channeling his inner Bruce Lee with these custom thigh pads in tonight’s #WildCard game. pic.twitter.com/wtggkkkF8f — Outsider (@outsider) January 18, 2022

This season was good for both the Cardinals and the Rams. While the Cardinals have been struggling in their last five games, they had a great first half of the season. The team probably wanted to have a better record heading into the postseason, but you have to play with what you got.

Kyler Murray is going to have to play his best game out there today if he wants his team to advance to the next round. The Rams have been coming on in their second half of the season.

Kyler Murray Hopes to Do Bruce Proud With Win Over Rams

Right now, Kyler Murray is still a young QB. He doesn’t have a ton of years under his belt. And, when you look at the QBs in his class and a year older and younger than him, this is a big game. Everyone wants to know if these “quarterbacks of tomorrow” are the real deal or not.

If you want to prove people wrong, you have to win playoff games. It doesn’t matter how well a team does in the regular season. Fans are always going to look at the postseason record and make judgments. Ahead of this game, there’s some interesting history.

The Cardinals went into LA and beat the Rams handily at the beginning of October, 37-20. However, when the Rams came to Arizona to return the favor, they didn’t hold up as well. Just over a month ago on December 13, the Rams took down Kyler Murray and his team 30-32. Murray had 383 yards, but two interceptions and no touchdowns. That can’t happen tonight.