Cincinnati Bengals Give Out Game Balls in Bars After Beating the Tennessee Titans

When Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team was starting a new tradition, he meant it and he’s stood by it so far. For the second consecutive week, Taylor and Bengals players have showed up at local bars to hand out game balls from their playoff wins.

The Bengals earned their first playoff win in 31 years last weekend against the Oakland Raiders. During his postgame locker room speech, Taylor promised to hand out game balls within the Cincinnati community. Additionally, he vowed to make it a tradition in the area. So far, he’s kept his word.

“A new tradition we start today with our first playoff win. It goes to the City of Cincinnati, and we pass these things out at bars across Cincinnati tonight, and we let the fans celebrate with us,” Taylor said. “Every playoff game from here on out, the city shares in this with us.”

Footage from a local bar after the Bengals’ 26-19 win over the Raiders proved that the tradition was upheld. Taylor and punter Kevin Huber hand-delivered a game ball and addressed the fans inside. Last night, the head coach and two players were back at it delivering a game ball from their most recent playoff victory.

Cincinnati Bengals Continued Their New Tradition This Weekend

The Bengals went from not winning a single playoff in three decades to winning back-to-back games. They’re now in the AFC Championship after a close 19-16 win against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Coach Taylor and punter Kevin Huber went out downtown once again when they got back from Nashville.

This time, they were also joined by tight end C.J. Uzomah. The Cincinnati Bengals trio stopped by a bar called The Holy Grail to deliver another game ball. And once again, Taylor addressed the crowd within.

The bar shared footage of Taylor’s speech and also shared a photo of the game ball on Twitter. The bar thanked the head coach, the players, and the whole organization for the ball, which they plan on displaying proudly. Of course, the establishment had to throw in a solid “Who Dey?” chant in their tweet as well.

“Thank you @khuber10 @cj_uzomah and @Bengals ! #RuleTheJungle WWWHHHOOO DDDEEEYYY,” The Holy Grail wrote on Twitter.

The Bengals will now wait to see who wins today’s Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. They’ll face the victor next week in the AFC Championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It would be only the third time in franchise history that the team made it to the big game.

Who knows? The Cincinnati Bengals might not be done passing out game balls this season quite yet. We’ll find out next weekend.