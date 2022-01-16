Cowboys and 49ers Fans Create Human Stampede as Stadium Gates Open in Arlington: VIDEO

The NFL playoffs have begun, and fans in Texas are excited, to say the least. Previous to Sunday’s playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, fans stampeded into AT&T Stadium as the building opened its doors.

The NFL Wild Card Rounds kicked off this weekend, and the Bengals and Bills have already punched their tickets to the next round. The winning teams eliminated the Raiders and Patriots from the playoffs. But we still have four more games on Sunday and Monday to finish out the round.

Currently, the Buccaneers are dominating the Eagles 31-7 in the fourth quarter. Yet no other fanbase seems as hyped for their game as the fans in Dallas, Texas today. A video taken from inside of AT&T Stadium is making the rounds on social media. As soon as officials in the stadium unlocked the doors, Cowboys and 49ers fans poured into the arena hours before kick-off.

It’s the first time since 2018 that playoff football is back in Dallas, Texas. It’s a huge matchup between two classic NFL franchises. Clearly, fans couldn’t wait for “America’s Team” to take on the Niners, and fans wanted to make sure they got the best view possible.

If you’re curious why fans are literally running over each other, you’re not alone. As many fans on social media pointed out, it’s a ticketed event with assigned seats. So you’d think there’s no reason for Cowboys and 49ers fans to practically trample each other upon entry. However, others explained that AT&T Stadium also has a Standing Room Only area that’s first come, first served. The stadium has six stands dedicated to the STO area, so that likely explains the wild scene in Dallas.

Cowboys and 49ers fans stampeding into the stadium 😳 pic.twitter.com/VDo9khMG2i — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 16, 2022

Santa Claus Ejected For Fighting a Dallas Cowboys Fan

In other recent Dallas Cowboys news, someone dressed as Santa Claus got into a fight with a fan over Christmas weekend. During the Cowboys’ blowout 56-14 victory against the Washington Football Team on Dec. 26, there were fights in the stands and on the field.

Santa showed up to the game in a blue suit to root for “America’s Team.” But at some point, Santa had enough of one fellow Cowboys fan. Other fans in the stands captured the two men’s scuffle and caught Santa putting the other fan in a headlock. Talk about Christmas spirit.

Cowboys Santa with the head lock pic.twitter.com/DEHlPmaokC — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 27, 2021

Yet Santa and the other Dallas fan weren’t the only two to get in a fight during the game. Washington teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne also came to blows on the team’s sideline.

The pair had a “ brotherly disagreement” that led to Allen throwing a punch at Payne. Following the loss to their divisional rivals, Allen downplayed the fight. He said, “if you look at how that game went, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”