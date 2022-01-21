Dale Earnhardt Jr. Drops Behind the Scenes Snap From Podium at NASCAR Hall of Fame

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is headed to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Outsiders, and we will have some behind-the-scenes looks into what’s going on.

It was only a matter of time before Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He has long been a fan-favorite in the sport. He won the Most Popular Driver Award an astounding 15 times, all of which he won consecutively.

In addition to his wild popularity, Earnhardt Jr. was just as successful on the track. He racked up 26 wins in NASCAR’s top division, in addition to being a two-time champion in what is now the Xfinity Series. On Friday, Earnardt Jr. will be joining his father, the late Dale Earnhardt, in the NASCAR Hall of Fame where they both so rightfully along. Earnhardt Sr. was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the 2010 inaugural class.

As you can probably imagine, emotions are running high right now. But you know the lucky thing for all of us NASCAR fans? We will have a front-row seat to some behind-the-scenes photos from the weekend on social media.

“It’s been a busy day already at the @nascarhall,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote. “I’ve got my photographer buddy @gave_lheureux hanging out with us throughout the process this weekend and he’s going to jump on my account from time to time to give you all a behind the scenes look the next few days. Stay tuned, it’s gonna be a fun ride.”

“Can’t wait to see you get inducted #8 #88 forever,” one fan wrote.

“We love you man,” commented a second fan. “Thank you for all you have done for the sport.”

“Congrats Dale Jr! Your dad would be proud,” a third fan said.

Father of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Would Be Proud

One of the fans mentioned it in the comments above. There is no question that Dale Earnhardt would be proud of Dale Jr. and all he has accomplished in his footsteps. Even Dale Jr. knows his dad would be proud if he were still with us.

“I think he certainly would be happy and proud, but also typical Dad going, ‘Well, if you try a little harder here,’ or ‘If you had done a little different there’ and ‘Maybe you should prioritize this,'” Earnhardt told ESPN. “That’s exactly what I would expect from him, and I would welcome that type of criticism today.”

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer would give anything to talk to his dad one more time.

“I would do anything to hear what he thinks about all the things we’ve done and everything we’ve been involved in. I would just do anything to really, really truly know what his words would be. Think about it all the time.”